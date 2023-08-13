Thomas Nepveu to Combat the Ohsweken Clay in Dirt Racing Debut

Thomas Nepveu is Ontario bound this upcoming week as he is setting off to Ohsweken Speedway for two full days of racing. The tenth and eleventh rounds of the NASCAR Pinty’s championship season are gearing up to be two intense showdowns, with the Freshstone Dirt Classic and the Pinty's 100 serving as very different challenges.

Nepveu had a strong showing in the previous round at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, with a 10th place finish in one of the most notoriously difficult street circuits on the calendar. Although Ohsweken Speedway has widely contrasting elements, the Oka native will be using the momentum to drive his #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu car to another strong result.

“This is a new type of racing that I’ve never done before in my life, I can’t wait to try this out,” exclaimed Thomas Nepveu. “I know this is going to be a very big challenge and I’ll need to adapt quickly in order to be able to drive quickly on the clay surface. It’s already been an adjustment for me to get up to speed on racing on the small ovals, so the addition of the clay will be a complex yet exciting challenge.”

“I’ve already been watching videos of last year’s races in preparation for these events,” he explained. “It looks quite difficult to gain traction and grip, so that will be something to keep in mind. My approach will be to gain as much knowledge and experience as I can in the practice session. The first day will be all about trying to adapt and get up to speed on this surface so I can be as competitive as possible and make the right adjustments to the car for the longer race the next day.”

The practice and qualifying sessions for the Freshstone Dirt Classic will take place on Monday, August 14th. The 50-lap race will commence at 9:42 pm ET. The Pinty’s 100 will occur the following day on Tuesday, August 15th, with the practice and qualifying sessions taking place in the evening, followed by the 100-lap race at 9:42 pm ET. Both races will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app.

