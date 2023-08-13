Chevrolet Indycar at Indianapolis Road Course: Team Chevy Race Report

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES): Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Chevrolet at Team Penske: “Just a very unfortunate start to this race, but this weekend was quite a challenge from the start. We came with a new package because we have struggled lately on the Indy road course, and we wanted to do everything we could to finish the season strong. It just seemed to be one thing after another for the Hitachi Chevy team, from the 10-minute practice penalty for me being late to weigh-in, to the engine change last night to the first lap incident. Clearly not the finish we needed for the championship, but this team knows how to fight. We are going to try and make everyone earn it over the last three races.” Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Chevrolet at Team Penske: “Just a disappointing day today on the Indy road course. I thought we had a really good start. The Gallagher Chevy was feeling great over the opening laps, but at the end we just have no fight here right now and we have to figure that out. Our platform needs to be better. We are getting closer but we are definitely not close enough. It’s frustrating but we still finished eighth today, our eighth top-10 in a row. A good points day and we’ll press on to St. Louis.” Will Power, No. 12 Chevrolet at Team Penske: “It was a good comeback. Just needed track position. I feel like we were the quickest car out there. It was track position, simply. Every time we got behind someone, we were faster than them, every time we’d go by and left them. Just need to work at qualifying here. It’s very hard to get it right.” Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: “It was a very physical race and we had to work for that one. The team did an amazing job. It depends so much on the strategy and that was the right strategy for our car. We honestly wouldn't have picked to do anything else. I'm happy with the work that I did. We've still got some work to do to catch up but solid points for us. This was the strategy that maximized what we had today. I'm super happy with what we made on that on those calls. I think in the pits, we were really, really good. I wouldn't have really changed anything. I was very happy with my car balance, but we've just got some catching up to do. I definitely don't think we would have been even close to being able to make this strategy that (Scott) Dixon to that extent in how he extracted the performance out of that. So good job by him. I know this is like his 300-something (race). So congrats, Scott (Dixon). We walk away in 2023 with two podiums at IMS. The (Indianapolis) 500 was a different story, but I'm happy with today.” Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: "Today was really difficult. I think we had a top-10 day. I had a pretty good first stint. I then struggled with the tires and was running in P9, P10. I had a mechanical issue mid-way through the race which was terminal, and we had to retire the car. I’m looking forward to the next round, but I wish we had a race next weekend so I’m not going into a break on a bad result. That’s racing sometimes." Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: “It was a good day for us. I think the biggest deficit that we had was that the best tire we had was the new alternate, and that was the tire that we started (the race) on. We weren't able to open up as big of a gap on the primary runners as we would have hoped. That probably cost us a spot or two maybe. Ultimately, it was a good day for Arrow McLaren. Good day for the No. 7 car with two cars in the top-five. For us, it was a big win this weekend just finding our feet qualifying. It's been our big weakness this year. Our race pace has always been pretty good, but we struggle on qualifying so to qualify third and finish with top-five is a good weekend. There's a gap there we still need to close to the best cars. We need to continue working on it. We have a couple of races to go still before the end of the season, and we just got to keep learning, keep pushing, and hopefully in the next three we can get a win to close out the year.” Gavin Ward, Race Director at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: "We leave the second race of the season at the Indy road course with a podium, so as a team we’re proud of that. Pato (O’Ward) and the No. 5 crew did a great job to extract all they could from the car, and Alexander and his crew put together a good weekend as they continue to gel week after week, but we obviously wanted to get more after such a strong qualifying result. It was a tough ending for Felix with a mechanical issue that took him out of the race with under 20 laps to go. We’ll work hard to prepare for St. Louis and the final races of the season." Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 20. Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing: “I think we had a pretty good start today. Got up into 16th and was making lap time from there. The odd bit was we got passed by one car today and lost four spots. I didn’t see anyone else all day, no one else passed me, and we finished 20th. I’ll have to go back and look at pit cycles. The beginning part of the race was positive, I just had a hard time on the alternates at the end. I had to make do with what I had to survive.” Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing: “We had a good race. We were somewhat competitive and we stayed out of the trouble. We did what we do best - race well! I’m pretty satisfied. I couldn’t really hold off (Marcus) Ericsson for a top-10 at the end. I was on scuff reds, he was on new reds. He also had 80 more seconds of overtake than I did! We really gave it all and it played out pretty well for us. Strategy was good – shoutout to the team for that and also giving me a good car! It was pretty hard to drive on the first stint but we really made good improvements throughout the race to make it fast on reds. Pretty happy, we did something good and ended pretty good!” Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing: “Obviously, we knew it was going to be a long day. We definitely had a top-15 car. Just small mishaps in the pits. The hose got caught in the front win. I never saw it. I took off, and that’s when I saw it. By the time you roll back, get it out, and do the stop-and-go penalty, you’re a lap down in 23rd. Just tough. We’re definitely making progress with the car, that’s clear. Just go to be a little bit better, a couple less mistakes, and we’ll have a couple of good weekends.” Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing: “Tricky weekend for the team to be honest with both cars. Couldn’t get the car in the right window to perform as we wanted to, unfortunately. For the race today we started four laps down with a technical issue. Not to reminisce on the last GP we had here, but it was the exact same situation, just slightly different. Tricky day because of that technical issue because we had to start a couple laps down before the race even started and tried to do everything we could to get some kind of recovery, but unfortunately that issue prevented us from doing that.” Callum Ilott, No. 77 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing: “Our race was okay. Had a couple of difficult pit stops, I think, on the back of it. Pace, depending on the tires, sometimes it was okay, sometimes not so great. Overall, not a bad weekend. It could have been better. Just have to move on to the next one to see what we can do.”