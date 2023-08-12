Sunday, Aug 13

Toyota Racing and Endava Announce Multi-Year Partnership in Racing

Toyota Racing Development (TRD) is honored to announce its latest official partnership with Endava, a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services. This multi-year deal will see Endava endowed as the Official IT Consulting Partner of TRD and the Toyota GR Cup. With this relationship, Endava will receive primary branding on two GR Cup cars.  

“We are truly excited to become an official partner of Toyota Racing. TRD’s winning track record, creative innovation, and accelerated adoption of progressive technologies align seamlessly with Endava’s ethos and next-generation technology capabilities. Together, we will be able to deliver the best experiences possible to Toyota Racing teams, partners, and fans,” said Justin Marcucci, Endava’s Chief Digital Officer. 

Founded in 2000, Endava strives to help companies take advantage of new business models and market opportunities by ideating and delivering new products, enterprise platforms, and intelligent digital experiences. Endava, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DAVA), is truly a world-wide company with nearly 12,000 employees around the globe. Endava joins Segra and Starkey as new TRD partnerships announced this year, joining an impressive list of official TRD partners that include ExxonMobil, HARMAN Automotive, Safelite AutoGlass, Apex Tool Group, Yahoo, Stratasys, GF Machining Solutions and Racing Force Group. 

“We are excited to announce the official relationship between Endava and Toyota Racing,” said Jonny Elliott, Chief Information Officer, TRD. “Endava’s industry leading expertise in information technology will help us achieve at the highest levels on and off the race track. We look forward to building this partnership with Endava and reaching our goals of success together.”  

