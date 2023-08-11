Toledo Speedway Up Next For ASA STARS National Tour – Glass City 200 Entry Blank Posted

The ASA STARS National Tour returns to action on Saturday, September 16 at Toledo Speedway for the 35th running of the Glass City 200. The entry blank for one of the Crown Jewel Events on the annual Toledo Speedway schedule has been released by the track and the ASA STARS National Tour. The 200 lap/100 mile Glass City 200 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA/CRA Super Series.

For the ASA STARS National Tour, the 46-day break between the Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway on August 1 and the Glass City 200 is the longest break for the series since the 57-day break between Five Flags and Madison, the first two races of the season. The Glass City 200 will mark race seven of the 10-race ASA STARS National Tour.

The 2023 Glass City 200 will feature the return of the ASA brand to Toledo Speedway, as the inaugural season of the ASA STARS National Tour brings template-bodied Super Late Models to the classic Glass City 200 special event.

The inaugural Glass City 200 was contested in October 1968. Stock car racing was peaking in popularity, with special events like the Hoosier 200 and Winchester 400 contested near the end of the racing season. Ohio/Michigan racing legend Joy Fair was victorious in that first ever Glass City 200, beating Jim Clarke and Dave Sorg. The Glass City 200 took place on an annual basis until 1977, then went on a 22-year hiatus.

With the track under new ownership, the marquee race was brought back in 1999 as an Outlaw Super Late Model event. The biggest names in Outlaw Super Late Model racing made their way to Toledo Speedway each year, with the likes of Tim Ice, Steve Sauve and Junior Hanley battling for the Glass City gold.

The race underwent a format change in 2017, when it became a split 100-lap Outlaw SLM and a 100-lap ASA/CRA Super Series races. The 2023 edition of the Glass City 200 will be the first as a 200-lap template-bodied Super Late Model race.

Toledo Speedway has long been a staple on the ASA/CRA Super Series, with 26 races at the half-mile since 2000. Michigan driver Brian Campbell has the most wins at Toledo with six.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16 for the Glass City 200. Tickets are on sale now at toledospeedway.com/tickets/ 25/buy.

Ty Majeski, arguably the hottest driver in pavement Super Late model racing, leads the STARS Midwest Tour points over Canadian Cole Butcher. Gio Ruggiero currently holds the CRA points lead.

The entry blank for the Glass City 200 can be accessed by clicking here, and is also posted on the ASA STARS National Tour and ASA/CRA Super Series websites.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Gandrud Auto Group 250 on Tuesday, August 1.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR