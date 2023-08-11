Kody King to make Super Late Model debut at Hawkeye Downs Speedway on August 19

After honing his craft racing late models across the Midwest and Southeast in the last few years, Kody King will make his asphalt super late model debut on Aug. 19.

King will drive the Pathfinder Chassis house car during the ASA Midwest Tour Cassill Motors Hawkeye 100 at his home track, Hawkeye Down Speedway.

“Getting the chance to make my super late model debut is truly amazing to me,” 16-year-old King said. “Five years ago, it was just a dream.”

King, who has competed regularly with the Big 8 Late Model Series this year after contesting the full CARS Pro Late Model Tour schedule in 2022, will make his super late model debut thanks in large part to the support of Coltman Farms Racing owner Brett Coltman.

Coltman Farms Racing is best known for its support of dirt racing but began expanding its reach into the world of asphalt super late model racing in 2022 with a variety of drivers, including King.

That trend continued in 2023 with Coltman’s support of King. In honor of Coltman’s continued support of all forms of racing, King’s Pathfinder Chassis super late model will carry a scheme similar to the schemes campaigned by Coltman’s two dirt super late models.

“Making my super late model debut is even more special because we’re able to bring the Coltman Farms Racing brand from dirt super late models and continue expanding them in the asphalt super late model world,” King said. “I appreciate all that Brett does for not only me, but the sport in general. I am really happy to showcase his dirt late model scheme in my first super late model start.”

Coltman is honored to support King as he prepares to take the next step in his racing career.

“Kody is a very talented young racer, but more importantly he is a great young man,” Coltman said. “I enjoy watching him grow as a racer and a person and we’re excited to be a part of his super late model debut.

“When I found out he was running the dirt scheme, it made me extremely proud to be associated with Kody. We are proud to have him representing the Coltman Farms Racing brand.”

King partnered with Pathfinder Chassis, which is owned by Joe Wood and Jason Schuler, earlier this year as he prepared for his first full season with the Big 8 Late Model Series.

Wood has been impressed by King’s performances thus far as well as his work ethic and is thrilled to give him the opportunity to make his super late model debut.

“I’m very excited,” Wood said. “I think as well as he’s been running with the Big 8 Late Models, I expect him to run well. Our goal for Kody would be to compete all the laps and run in the top-10 with the hope of earning a top-five. He’ll be racing against a lot of veteran drivers and hopefully he can gain their respect.”

