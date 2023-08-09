Jake Bollman Lifts Legends Tour to Fifth Different 2023 Winner With Stockton Win

Huntington Beach’s Jake Bollman, age 16, continued to be one of the top competitors across the country in INEX Legends competition by topping a large field for the win in the INEX Legends Tour Series on Saturday. For the third time in 2023, the tour series topped 30 entries with 35 cars in attendance at Stockton 99 Speedway. Bollman’s win in the 35-lap feature makes him the fifth different winner through six rounds of competition this year.

Bollman led combined practice / qualifying before Cameron Austin of Santa Rosa won the 25-lap B-Main. Henry Barton of San Fransisco and Las Vegas’ Park Heffel were the front row starters for the 22 car, 35-lap feature at the historic quarter-mile oval.

Cody Brown of Las Vegas drove up into second and Tracy’s Brendan Ruzbarsky drove into third. Barton, Brown, and Ruzbarsky went three-wide for the lead. Ruzbarsky then powered around the outside of Brown for second on lap nine. The leaders went three-wide again with Ruzbarsky shooting up the middle to lead lap ten. Ethan Nascimento challenged on the inside of the leaders but collided with Ukiah’s Cole Brown for a crash that brought out the caution on lap ten.

Bollman grabbed second on the restart from Cody Brown. A later caution flew for Bakersfield’s Eddie Garone spinning on the front stretch. Bollman seized the opportunity to take over the lead from Ruzbarsky. A hard crash on lap 15 knocked out 2022 champion Cody Winchel of Sebastopol when he collided with Johnny White of Bakersfield in turn three.

Bollman led the rest of the way for the coveted win followed by Ruzbarsky, Barton, Cody Brown, and Heffel.

Next up for the INEX Legends Tour Series is the second stop of the year at Roseville’s All American Speedway on September 9. The May 13 round in Roseville attracted a blockbuster field of 42 entries.

Legends Tour Series is presented by: Beeler Industries, Kleen Blast, David’s Racing Products, Hacienda Pools, and All Pro Powder Coating.

Stockton 99 Speedway August 5, 2023 Results

71B Jake Bollman 2. 100 Brendan Ruzbarsky 3. 38 Henry Barton 4. 88x Cody Brown 5. 3P Parker Hefflel 6. 17 David Mayhew 7. 7c Cameron Austin 8. 17M David Mayhew 9. 3 Zach Sansom 10. 04 Cole Brown 11. 42 Nathan Quella 12. 33 Kevin Travels 13. 77 Kayci Phillips 14. 13 Logan Chambers 15. 24 Travis Roberts 16. 17W Johnny White 17. 9D Donnie Darter 18. 31 Eddie Garone 19. 12 Wyatt Sansom 20. 71 Josh Ayers 21. 58 Cody Winchel 22. 21N Ethan Nascimento

2023 Legends Tour Schedule (Subject to Change)

March 18, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV) Winner: Ethan Nascimento

April 8, 2023: Irwindale Speedway (Roval). 20 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Speed Sport TV) Winner: Logan Chambers

May 13, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV) Winner: Jeremy Doss

June 24, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV) Winner: Jeremy Doss

July 22, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (MAVTV night & Broadcasting live on Short Track TV) Winner: Colton Page

August 5, 2023: Stockton 99 Speedway. 35 Lap Main. Winner: Jake Bollman

September 9, 2023: All American Speedway. 35 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Flo Racing TV)

October 7, 2023: Madera Speedway. 40 Lap Main. (Broadcasting live on Short Track TV)

Legends Tour PR