William Sawalich - No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview – Reese’s 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

SAWALICH AT IRP: William Sawalich will make his first start at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) on Friday night. He will be running double-duty climbing behind the wheel of a Toyota Tundra TRD for TRICON Garage on Friday night as well.

William Sawalich will make his first start at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) on Friday night. He will be running double-duty climbing behind the wheel of a Toyota Tundra TRD for TRICON Garage on Friday night as well. 2023 ARCA SEASON: Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the ARCA Menards Series Owner's Championship for the No. 18. Sawalich currently sits first in the AMSE Championship standings, 11 points in front of Luke Fenhaus.

Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship for the No. 18. Sawalich currently sits first in the AMSE Championship standings, 11 points in front of Luke Fenhaus. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Sawalich’s 2023 season.

Twitter: @WilliamSawalich I Facebook: William Sawalich I Instagram: @williamsawalich

RACE INFO: The AMSW Reese's 200 at IRP is scheduled for 6:00 PM EST on Friday, August 11. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “IRP this Friday will be fun. It’s going to be a busy day between ARCA and Trucks. All the seat time will definitely be helpful when it comes to the race. The JGR guys will bring a great car as we look to extend our points lead and bring home the win.”

