MPM Marketing announces signing of Carson Haislip

McCallister Precision Marketing is excited to announce the signing of 15-year-old Legend car competitor Carson Haislip.

Haislip, from Raleigh, North Carolina, is the latest in a growing list of young rising stars to sign with MPM Marketing.

“We pride ourselves in helping young racers who are looking to take the next step in their race careers,” said MPM Marketing founder Tonya McCallister. “Carson is already an extremely successful racer in Legend cars and we’re excited to help him as he continues to climb the racing ladder.”

The partnership between MPM Marketing and Haislip was facilitated by Brandon Gray of Brandon Gray Racing, who will be supporting Haislip as he looks ahead to his racing future.

“Our families align with our faith and morals,” Gray said. “We are fortunate to have the resources and we’re happy to provide them to Carson. He’s the most talent driver I’ve seen in his age group in this era of racing.”

Haislip began his racing career in 2019 in the Bandolero division at Wake County Speedway in Raleigh, North Carolina. In 2020 he scored six victories, including his first win in his first start at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Summer Shootout.

The 2021 season saw Haislip advance to the Legend car class at the age of 13. He won three races that year, two at Wake County and one at West Virginia’s Ona Speedway.

His breakout season followed in 2022. Haislip won 15 races while also capturing the Wake County Speedway track championship, the Summer Shootout Young Lions championship and a marquee victory during the Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park.

This year Haislip has been focused on chasing the INEX Semi-Pro National Championship. He’s already scored major victories during the New Year’s Bash at Dillon Motor Speedway and the Battle of the Stars at New River All-American Speedway.

In addition, he’s already clinched the Winter Nationals Semi-Pro championship at Citrus County Speedway while also claiming a victory at the Summer Shootout.

Last week alone he captured a victory at Wake County Speedway, bringing his 2023 total to 16 victories, one more than he scored in all of 2022. He currently leads the INEX Semi-Pro National Championship standings and the North Carolina standings as well as the local standings at New River All-American Speedway and Wake County Speedway.

“I am very excited for this opportunity with MPM Marketing,” Haislip said. “Tonya has done a great job marketing top talent and has a passion for racing. She is a staple in the motorsports community, and I look forward to working with her as I continue to develop.



“Brandon Gray has believed in me since the first day we met. He’s been a blessing to me the last couple of years. I’ve enjoyed watching Delaney (his daughter) grow as a racer and I love working with her at the track. The help and opportunity Brandon is providing means the world to me.”

MPM PR