Gunnar Pio Named E33 Motorsports Combine Winner

The USAC Quarter midget standout, Gunnar Pio, has been named the winner of the 2023 E33 Motorsports Combine. As part of being selected as the winner, the young gun from Knuckletown, Pennsylvania will get to compete in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series (CPLMS), behind the wheel of an E33 Motorsports entry.



E33 Motorsports hosted a two-day combine event back in December, ahead of the 2023 season. Ten up-and-coming drivers from all over the country participated for a chance to be named the Combine winner. Throughout the event, the drivers were judged on a variety of factors including; Adaptability, Consistency and Overall Feedback and Driver Coach Interaction. In addition, each driver was given a reaction and physical fitness assessment by Fit Stop Performance and brand marketing classes by K1 Marketing, which were factored into the final scores.



JR Courage, owner of E33 Motorsports commented, "There were so many talented young drivers at this years Combine, and the points totals were so close amongst the group, in fact the closest it's ever been. Ultimately, one driver found a competitive edge and came out on top. We are really excited to have Gunnar behind the wheel of an E33 Motorsports entry at the upcoming CPLMS race at Hickory Motor Speedway."



Pio will be behind the wheel of an E33 Motorsports entry at the upcoming Carolina Pro Late Model Series race at Hickory Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 2nd.



"I can not thank David Page, JR Courage & the crew at E33 Motorsports enough for this opportunity and making the combine such an awesome experience," commented Pio. "This is a dream come true and I am beyond excited to have been selected as the winner, and given the opportunity to run a late model for the team at Hickory Motor Speedway!"



The 2023 Combine was all made possible thanks to the support of the teams sponsors and partners; Page Construction, Circle Track Warehouse, Schaffer’s Oil, Joe Crowdes Designs, LJ Dezigns, Field Pass, Tailgreeter and Fearless Wheelman.



For more information on E33 Motorsports, follow along on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

K1 Marketing PR