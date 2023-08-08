Heartbreaking Retirement for Jean-François Dumoulin at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières

Jean-François Dumoulin was at the wheel the #04 Grand Royal Wôlinak Casino | Omnifab | Groupe Bellemare | Trois-Rivières Mitsubishi | Bernier Crépeau Chrysler Fiat car during last Sunday's Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.

What was supposed to be a major round for Jean-François Dumoulin soon turned into a disappointing turn of events, as he was forced to retire from the race. As thousands of spectators had converged on site for the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières to cheer on the NASCAR Pinty's drivers, Dumoulin was aiming for a podium finish at his home track.

The event got off to a positive start, with Jean-François making his mark in the practice session and setting the 2nd fastest time. It was a more difficult qualifying session, however, as he set the 8th fastest time, missing pole position by a mere 0.945 tenths of a second.

Right from the start of the 60-lap event, Dumoulin made his way up to the front of the field, establishing himself in 5th position within the first few opening laps. "We had a very good car despite a poor qualifying session," explained Jean-François Dumoulin. "We had a very strong start to the race, we were moving up and I was putting pressure on the cars in front."

Everything was looking promising for the Trois-Rivières native, but a mechanical problem thwarted his ascent. "There's a new piece in the suspension that we changed after last year's accident. It's the nut that holds the table that broke."

He quickly returned to the pits, where the team began to work on the car. As the problem was too major to be repaired quickly, Jean-François Dumoulin opted to retire from the event, "it took a long time to change the part and we would have lost too much time. We're not here just to do laps, our aim was to perform well and ride up front. We'll try again at another event, maybe Mosport!"

Jean-François would like to acknowledge the support from his partners. "I would have liked to have given them a podium result, but I'm happy to have been able to show off the colours of the Grand Royal Wôlinak Casino, Omnifab, Groupe Bellemare, Trois-Rivières Mitsubishi and Bernier Crépeau Chrysler Fiat."

JP Dumolin PR