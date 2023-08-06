Majeski’s Points Lead Keeps Growing With Dominating Performances

The ASA STARS National Tour points standings have been updated following the Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway, and Ty Majeski’s lead just keeps growing.

Following his win at WIR, the Wisconsin driver now has a 93-point lead in the standings over Redbud 400 winner Cole Butcher. With a maximum of 100 points available at every ASA STARS event, he now nearly has a full-race lead over the rest of the competitors.

Majeski has taken over the last three races at Milwaukee, Anderson, and WIR, flat-out dominating all three races. He led 75 of 100 laps at Milwaukee, 283 0f 400 at Anderson, and 206 of 250 at WIR, having led a grand total of 564 of a possible 750 laps in the last three races.

Additionally, he has also won five out of a possible six stages in said three races, his only blemish being a seventh in stage two at WIR. He has earned 143 stage points in ASA STARS races this season, most by a large margin. Majeski has also picked up bonus points for leading a lap, and leading the most laps, adding to the 93 point cushion.

The owner’s points looks similar to the driver’s points, with Gearheadz Motorsports holding a 93-point lead over the Wilson Motorsports No.28 team, who jumped Anthony Campi Racing in the owner’s standings after Johnny Sauter’s early exit Tuesday night.

Driver’s Points

Owner’s Points

A $100,000 points fund awaits ASA STARS National Tour teams at the end of the 2023 season. The owner’s champion will receive $25,000, with a $5,000 bonus to the driver’s champion.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16 for the Glass City 200. Tickets are on sale now at toledospeedway.com/tickets/ 25/buy.

The Glass City 200 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA/CRA Super Series, which will be race number seven on the season. Gio Ruggiero currently holds the CRA points lead.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Gandrud Auto Group 250 on Tuesday, August 1.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR