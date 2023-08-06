CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT NASHVILLE: Post-Race Report

|
SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet – Post-Race Press Conference:
Finishing second today for the second straight year Scott McLaughlin. Second podium in three races in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Third podium of the season. 11th of his career.
Scott, another podium for you, although I have a feeling you wanted to finish one step higher.
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, yeah, I'm disappointed. But it is what it is. I think we had a really fast car today. Just that first yellow destroyed a few things, which is probably going to play. You hope it doesn't come, but it came. You take it or lose your advantage, try to reset and go again. That's what we decided, the latter.
Yeah, we did pretty well. We were able to come back a little bit. But overall Kyle just had that little shorter stop that he could do, away they went.
I was trying to do my best to hunt him down at the end. I just had a poor restart. I had no temp in my rear tires for some reason. So annoying. I don't know what happened. Like I didn't change my procedure. I'm normally pretty good on restarts, but I was terrible.
Yeah, got to do a little bit of study on that. I think if I was a little bit closer, I might have been able to maybe throw a little dive bomb at him. Unfortunately couldn't.
THE MODERATOR: The restarts, I'm sure you're second or triple guessing what you could have done differently.
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, that last one has me a little confused. I felt like I was harder on the tire, whatever. I just think from a sport perspective, though, the restarts are a joke. We need to, like, I think we need to start on the start/finish line. We cannot pass until the start/finish line. You're always going to have these yellows. You're always going to have these clusters that cause red flags and make us look like...
Yeah, there's no cadence. Once there's a yellow flag on a street circuit, it's just a free-for-all. People bomb. We're well within our rights to do that. If we want to have a pure race, we could have had a 10-lap shootout, me and Kyle there at the end. Instead we're stop, start, stop, start. The action is fantastic. We just have no race.
Q. Scott, they changed the restart zone this year and last year. You just want it to be where the start/finish line is?
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I just think everywhere we go, we don't have to have it for ovals, but I think it happens at Long Beach. We talked about doing it, like, about not passing till the apex of the last corner. At least that.
I think when it goes green, there's kamikazes at the back and don't care. Well within their right to throw it inside when it turns green. That's fine. But we just have this terrible just stop, start, amateur-ish looking finish to races.
I'm going to speak to Jay about it, Novak. We just need to go apex last corner or start/finish line. Just make a point where you can't pass just to get it going.
Look, I might be wrong. I might crash in turn one. What I'm saying, I've done it in Supercars. Formula 1 does it. Other sports around the world do it. It just gets the race going.
Everyone is on cold tires. Someone is going to have a mistake. The guy behind him is going to go, I have a crack. People getting hurt. Rah-rah. I just think it looks amateur-ish, it really does.
Q. At Long Beach, there's that hairpin that works. Gentlemen's agreement?
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: It's not a gentlemen agreement. I think VeeKay a couple years ago threw it on the inside, ruined Rahal's race.
Road America this year, I passed Rahal before the last corner. I felt like a kamikaze. You have to run the rules how they're run.
It's just such a simple thing. We move restarts, we do that, we do that. Nothing works until we, like, police it. We have to police something. It pisses me off, it really does.
Q. You said yesterday you felt like last year got away from you. Do you feel the same way this year?
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, that's how it is. I think if I could have got past Grosjean a little bit earlier, put more pressure on Kyle (Kirkwood). I could have passed him maybe before when he was on greens before he pitted.
That's just how it is. I'm pretty stoked with the result. Bummed that maybe I couldn't have had too much of a shootout at the end. Like I said, my restart was bad.
Yeah, I probably said too much, going to get in trouble over it.
Q. (No microphone.)
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I don't know the rule exactly. I decide not to wear one because as well I've had one fail in Supercars. It was so hot. It was almost hotter than it was.
The hardest thing today is yellows and red flags. As soon as you stop, it gets 30 degrees hotter right away, knocks you around a little bit.
Yeah, we were good. We were good. No dramas.
Q. Earlier in the weekend some drivers were saying it's almost impossible because of how crazy it was. Where was this on your ranking of this is going to happen, this is going to happen?
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I knew when the yellow came out, that's kind of the time, the first yellow, where we didn't want it. I don't know what plan that was. We knew it would put us in an awkward spot. If it happened lap 21 or something like that, no-brainer. We lose spots, go back to 10th. People are taking it before the yellow, kind of like last year.
But, yeah, it's hard to plan for this stuff.
Q. To have that long of a run, green flag...
ALEX PALOU: It was 23 laps max last year.
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah. Maybe we're learning. Maybe as a sport we're getting better driving.
Q. Were you surprised by the pace of the race at the beginning or were you just kind of thinking like the guys of NASCAR thinking, that impending doom that something's going to happen?
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I was just sort of driving within myself. I knew it would get to lap 20 or so. Better in clear air on the green tire to control it, look after the fronts, whatever.
But, yeah, I was in a really good spot. I was controlling Pato, saving the fuel I needed. Then I started sort of pushing after the first yellow. We actually gapped them again.
The blacks, brought everyone back to us, the gap we gained. Herta was driving around. It is what it is.
Q. Did you think the race would continue without yellows?
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: No.
Q. You're saying, When is it going to happen?
SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: There is going to be a yellow at some point, yeah.
