CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT NASHVILLE: Post-Race Report

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES): Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Chevrolet at Team Penske: “Fourth was pretty decent on the day. I felt like we had a little more charge in the beginning of the race that didn’t materialize. It’s a decent top-five that we can come out of here with and be proud of with the PPG car. There was a little more opportunity that just didn't materialize in the beginning you know, typical street course stuff. You get used up a little bit at times. It's just what we always see. It gets tight as everybody knows. I thought it was a really good day for our team, I really thought they executed well. There are some things we got to work on that I think are pretty visible to us. But you know, everyone's done a great job. Team Chevy always elevates for us. Great job this whole weekend. Thanks to PPG with their support. I think we can leave here pretty happy, but just wishing we had a little bit more.” On the conditions of the race and talking with Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin after the race… “It’s just hot. It’s humid here in Tennessee. It’s tough to make it through here.” Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Chevrolet at Team Penske: “I really tried my best but just couldn’t get there. On days like today, I probably should have worn the cool suit, but I ate too many pies so it's a bit heavy for me. The DEX Imaging Chevy was great, and I’m very proud of everyone. There's another top-three, another very good points day. We were really hoping to get the win. But, you know, we weren't best today compared to Alex (Palou) and props to him. Hopefully next year we're on for the championship, and we win, and then we win the championship as well. I felt really good. I'm really proud of everyone. Really proud of the Thirsty 3’s. The pit stops were unreal, and I’m really proud of the effort.” Will Power, No. 12 Chevrolet at Team Penske: “It wasn’t a very good day. I had to use a lot of fuel after getting in the car late. That stopped us from going an extra lap. We lost a lot of positions in that sequence. I think we went from like third, to like 10th or 11th. I couldn’t find my earbuds or head sock. That is why we were late getting on track. I freaked out because normally there are extras in the bag, but they weren’t there. Not a good situation. I’m going to have like five pairs now. That was as good as we can do today. The Verizon 5G car was good, just some things with strategy stuff. Just one of those days.” Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: “It was a tough day in Nashville. I think we were too late in taking our first pit stop; we lost a lot of time there. It's pretty much a track position race. It's tough to pass, especially when you have fuel numbers and you can't really use the push to pass. I'm bummed we went backwards. We'll collect and try to have a good Indy road course, just look forward to what's next.” Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: “Tough weekend overall. There was some hope there after qualifying. I thought we had a bit better car than what showed. In the race, I was struggling a lot with straightline speed and with pace. We were able to follow but couldn't really get by anyone. I got stuck on the outside in that last restart and hit the marbles. It was like going on ice; the tarmac was kind of breaking up at that point. It was a disappointing weekend. We really didn't have any positives in the race. We tried to gamble on a strategy, but it didn't work out. It is a weekend to forget for us.” Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: “The good thing is for the first weekend really since Detroit, I had a good race car in the race, so we definitely found a direction, which is what we were really hoping to get coming into this weekend. That's the positive. There was a bit of a mess out there with Veekay, and then I made a mistake a lap later, brushed the wall, and that kind of ended our day. I'm bummed for the team. That was one of the better cars that we had in quite some time, and we didn't get anything out of it. We'll take the good parts from today and move on to Indy next week.” Gavin Ward, Race Director at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: "Obviously, not the day we were hoping for today with two cars that got caught up in incidents. Pato did well to bring it home, but the race really started to fall apart for him when he couldn't make the Firestone Reds last on that first stint. I was a little bit surprised on how difficult it was to get a stint like that out of those tires, but that's part of the game. "It's a process; we'll learn from it and get better. It was a tough day. You have to stay positive. With a stretch like this, it's about the long game and we'll keep playing it." Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 20 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing: "It was a really tough day, a really tough weekend. We just never really found a set up that worked well. The good news is we were able to salvage some points and get out of here cleanly." Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing: "We almost had a great day! We went from 19th to fourth and then the contact happened. Got a drive-through penalty, which does not make sense to me. Anyway, it was a big step in the right direction for us and a great strategy by the team!" Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing: “Long day. Just fighting understeer, trying to understand the car. I think we had a good idea of what we think went wrong. The biggest thing is towards the end of the race, we had the correct strategy – we did everything right. That last crash, for whatever reason, the reorder was not favorable. It was favorable to those involved in the wreck and not for the people who avoided it. Finished clean, 18th. Moving on to the (Indianapolis) GP.” Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing: “Pretty tricky day. Honestly, we had really good pace. At times, we had the same pace as the leaders. Unfortunately, caught a yellow at the wrong moment when the pit light came on. We were on the pit commit line and received that penalty. Really just wrong place, wrong time. Had to do a drive-through, but otherwise, a top-15 was looking really promising starting from the back. We had a lot of promising things. Looking forward to continue this pace into the rest of the season. It’s just been a bit of unlucky lately, but there’s been strong, promising points as well. We’re working really hard to get better and better.” Callum Ilott, No. 77 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing: “I had a really positive race going from 18th at the start to 12th. It was a bit of a strange race because I really didn’t know exactly where I was for about half of it. We did a bit of a different strategy to have me (pit) early to try and gain some clear track. It kind of worked. I think for a while it was touch and go because we had that early yellow which didn’t quite help us. Our pace was good. We kept the car clean which is necessary here at Nashville. Pit stops were good, and we were very happy. So P12, good points. Off to Indy.”