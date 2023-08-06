Six of the best games for racing fans

Whether you’re interested in Speedway or you occasionally enjoy watching the NASCAR Cup series, there are a number of high-speed gaming products that are likely to tickle your fancy and provide you with plenty of entertainment. After all, sports games have always appealed to fans of sport.

Thankfully, be it through a console or a powerful PC machine, there is a selection of top gaming products that are worth dedicating some time and attention to. Some games purely put your driving skills to the test in an all-action environment, while others might provide a more casual feel as you enjoy a game’s racing theme. Put simply, there are a wide range of solid products to tackle on both PC and console right now. Let’s take a look at some of them below.

FIM Speedway Grand Prix 15 is immaculate

The top game for Speedway fans right now, FIM Speedway Grand Prix 15 is probably best to sample on an Xbox One console. The game does an excellent job of bringing the thrill of the Speedway to life in the virtual world, with this top-notch simulator’s offering to keep you extremely busy as you aim to reign supreme over an entire season.

Dirt Rally 2 is a real challenge

Given the fast-paced nature of it that tasks gamers with acting quickly while having to listen to instructions from the co-driver, Dirt Rally 2 is a seriously fun but really challenging game. With the action unfolding rapidly before your eyes, you’ll have to take on information quickly and respond accordingly, just like in a real-life racing environment. It’s certainly a real challenge, with even the smallest of errors potentially ruining your race day. Still, Dirt Rally 2 is a great PC game.

Wreckfest is a blast from the off

Offering plenty of chaos and mayhem, Wreckfest is all about crashing into as many opponents as possible in your quest for victory. If dodging any oncoming vehicles is your preference, though, then you can do that in this destruction-filled racing masterpiece. The elimination modes are particularly intriguing too, with drivers being tasked with being the last vehicle standing. Available to play on PC, Wreckfest is a great game.

Need for Speed Unbound is a top PS5 game

Given the title of the game, high-speed race action is exactly what is on the menu in Need for Speed Unbound. Accessible via Sony’s PlayStation 5 console, the game offers glorious visuals as you speed your way through various races and make the most of the game’s open-world aspect that will keep you firmly engaged. The customization features are great in this one, too.

Playtech’s Highway Kings casino game is perfect

Something a little bit different, online casino games are appealing to mass audiences these days. One for car lovers is certainly Playtech’s Highway Kings casino game, a slot product that offers a number of car-related symbols, such as a gas tank, a spare tire, and a jump lead, alongside offering vibrant colors that any petrolhead will take to. You’ll certainly enjoy being the king of the road in this one, particularly as the game is fairly straightforward to grasp and can be accessed with ease via an internet browser.

Gran Turismo 7 is a favoured choice on PS5

If you’re in need of an engaging car game for your recently-purchased PlayStation 5, then look no further than Gran Turismo 7. A franchise that has delivered once again, there is slick driving to enjoy in this one, while racers can drive hundreds of different top cars. The various online game modes will provide a stern test, too