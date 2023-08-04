Bergeron persists and will participate in the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières despite his injury

The racing team faced a dilemma this week regarding the participation of Jean-Philippe Bergeron, driver of Mustang number 1, in the 60-lap Rousseau Métal race scheduled for Sunday as part of the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières. The athlete was injured in the recent Edmonton race, where he suffered second and third-degree burns to his left foot. Although healing is not yet complete, the driver is determined to confront adversity and defend his position in the championship. "I have always known that motorsport demands both mental and physical resilience, and this weekend that rings truer than ever! I am resolved to face this challenge by giving my best, while respecting my limits and physical well-being," shared Bergeron confidently.



In order to ensure the safety of the driver and the success of the event, the team has also made arrangements to provide an alternative in case of unforeseen circumstances. The talented driver from Festidrag development, Samuel Charland, will be present in Trois-Rivières as the reserve driver. Samuel has amassed an impressive record of victories and championships in different series, both on asphalt and dirt tracks. He has had the opportunity to experience the demanding layout of the Trois-Rivières Grand Prix circuit, particularly in the CSCC series and the Chevrolet Urban Challenge. His experience and skill behind the wheel make him a natural choice to take over if Bergeron were unable to race.



"It's an incredible opportunity for me to experience this from the inside," said Samuel Charland, who will be on-site throughout the weekend. "I am fully aware of the trust the team has placed in me, and I will do everything in my power to deliver a performance that meets their expectations if they need me."



Fans of motorsports and Jacombs Racing's Mustang number 1 can look forward to an exciting weekend in Trois-Rivières as the team prepares to face the challenge with determination, no matter who is behind the wheel.



The 60-lap Rousseau Métal race, presented by Groupe Olivier in collaboration with Prolon controls, will take place on Sunday, August 6, at 2:18 PM. It will be broadcast live on the TSN Plus app in Canada and on FloRacing in the United States, as well as on television on the RDS2 channel.



JP Bergeron PR