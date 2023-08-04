Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Ready for Michigan International Speedway Debut

While Pocono’s “Tricky Triangle” proved to be a tricky race for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, the Mark Rette-led team has reset and heads to the Irish Hills of Michigan looking to deliver Muniz his eighth top-10 finish of the season. “I’m ready to get back after it,” said Muniz. “Pocono was tough. I really was getting comfortable with the track when we ran into our issue. “I’m thankful for the hard work of my Rette Jones Racing team as they were able to quickly diagnose and repair the issue, I’m just bummed that it eliminated us from contending for a strong run.” Muniz realizes that there will be forks in the road during his inaugural ARCA Menards Series season, but he said minimizing the issues like his team did in the Pocono Mountains is super important. “We were able to pick up five or six spots after returning to the race and those points are super important,” added Muniz. “Yes, I hate that we dropped to third in the championship standings, but the points are so tight – especially between second and fourth, but there is time to recover and I have the utmost faith in my Rette Jones Racing team.” With the halfway point of the season set to begin just outside the Motor City, Muniz is proud of what he has been able to accomplish during the first 10 races of the season. “I think the first half of our season has gone better than expected,” offered Muniz. “Outside of Elko and Pocono, I think we have been extremely competitive and I have learned so much being behind the wheel of the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang. “The second half of the season is going to present some more challenges, but also more opportunities and I’m diving in completely focused and ready to keep our name in the championship hunt and hopefully contending for a win or two before the season ends in October at Toledo Speedway.”