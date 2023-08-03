Nashville To Host NTT INDYCAR SERIES Finale Sept. 13-15, 2024

INDYCAR and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix have announced the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES finale is moving to Nashville on Sept. 13-15, 2024.

All roads along the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will lead to Nashville, as the year-long championship battle will be settled and a champion crowned on downtown Nashville’s iconic Honky-Tonk row. The 2024 season awards ceremony will also take place in the Music City, on Sept. 16 at the iconic Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

More than 250,000 fans are expected to converge on downtown Nashville for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, which has quickly become one of the sport’s marquee events since its debut in 2021 and will become a championship-crowning celebration watched by viewers across the globe. The new 2.17-mile, seven-turn circuit will continue across the iconic Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and route directly past the Country Music Hall of Fame. The racecourse will run through the city’s honky-tonk district, home to bars owned by the biggest names in country music, including Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, John Rich and Blake Shelton. Each day of racing will culminate with a takeover of Broadway and a massive street party that only Nashville can throw, featuring live performances by many of music’s biggest artists.

Considered one of the world’s finest venues, Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center will host the 2024 INDYCAR Victory Lap Celebration on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Located in the heart of downtown Nashville, the building boasts distinctive design elements that pay homage to the history, culture and people of Middle Tennessee. The Schermerhorn has been a favorite venue for legendary artists spanning different genres, from country music stars like Dolly Parton to contemporary pop sensations like Harry Styles.

“Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix team are ready to host a can’t-miss, action-packed event that transforms the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season finale and elevates it to an even higher peak on the global stage,” said Mark Miles, president & CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. “Next year’s race in Nashville will be an unbridled celebration of the most fierce and competitive motorsport on the planet, set against the backdrop of an innovative and breathtaking stage that includes one of the premier global entertainment districts in the world. We’ll have more to share soon on an entire weekend of activities, both on and off track, that fully taps into the growing reach and relevance of an ascendant and marquee city.”

While the season finale is moving to Nashville, this year’s final venue on the 2023 schedule, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, will remain on the 2024 calendar. More details about the entire 2024 season schedule will be forthcoming.

“WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca remains a beloved, historic venue for our teams, drivers and fans in an important and scenic market,” Miles said.

“The fact that INDYCAR has chosen Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as the crowning event is a testament to our fans, partners, stakeholders and truly the Nashville hospitality industry as a whole,” said Matt Crews, CEO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “The ability to promote our city and state year-round and bring our race into the heart of Nashville is an absolute honor. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix continues to grow to levels that I never dreamed could have been possible.”

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has become a marquee event for Tennessee and across the motorsport landscape, bringing fans from all 50 states and dozens of countries annually. With a global TV audience in over 200 countries and territories, the Grand Prix is elevated across a worldwide stage.

“Tennessee is already leading the nation in automotive manufacturing, hospitality and entertainment, and this announcement takes it to the next level, as the focus will be on world-class racing in the Volunteer State for the entire 2024 INDYCAR season,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “As the home state of two-time series champion and current Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden, it just makes sense that Tennessee would host one of the biggest races of the season. With the national and international spotlight on Nashville, the world will see what Tennesseans already know to be true – that there’s no better stage for racing than Music City.”

For more information and to receive future news on the 2024 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, please visit www.musiccitygp24.com.

NTT IndyCar Series