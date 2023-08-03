Billy Whittaker for “F-50” This Friday to Be “The Prelude” to the $10,000-To-Win F/a Products Maynard Troyer Classic Iv for the Race of Champions Modified Series

This Friday’s Race of Champions Modified Series Billy Whittaker Ford “F-50” 50-lap $5,000-to-win race at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., will serve as “The Prelude” to the $10,000-to-win Maynard Troyer Classic IV set to take place on Friday, September 1.

Each race has become highlighted on the calendar for Modified racers throughout the region.

Through the efforts of Kenny Troyer, Maynard Troyer’s son, F/A Products and friends, this year’s edition of the Maynard Troyer Classic IV will pay $10,000-to-win and a minimum of $750-to-start, through purse and bonus money. To date, Troyer and friends have raised well over $8,600 for the September 1 event with four weeks of fundraising remaining.

In addition to everything else going on with the Race of Champions Modified Series, longtime short track racing enthusiasts have posted a fastest time award in “Green-White-Checker” qualifying. Jack and Mary Suchy have posted $100 for each fast qualifier in the remaining races and $200 for the Race of Champions 250.

This Friday, the Billy Whittaker Ford “F-50” provides teams with their final tune-up prior to the culmination of the Spencer Speedway season. The event is entering it’s 3rd consecutive season and looks to have a banner field chasing the checkered flag, including the hottest driver in Modified racing right now. Ron Silk of Norwalk, Conn., is slated to drive the Advantage Motorsports machine in the 50-lap dash.

Silk will be taking on the Series regulars including current championship point leader, Zane Zeiner of Bath, Pa., and local track masters like Mike Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., and Tommy Catalano of Ontario, N.Y. In addition to Silk, Caleb Heady of Shelbysville, Ky., is scheduled to be in competition aboard a Tommy Baldwin Racing entry. It will be the first time the defending SMART (Southern Modified Tour) Champion competes with the Race of Champions. Tim Connolly of Endicott, N.Y., will also be in competition driving the Mystic Missile on Friday evening.

The Race of Champions Super Stock Series and Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series will share the headlines on “Billy Whittaker Ford F-50” night at the popular half-mile. The Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six division will also be on the card.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return with some unique additions. In addition to standard fare from the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, there will be BBQ truck joining us as well as an Ice Cream truck along with the Williamson Apple Blossom Festival selling fried dough and more, along with the new addition of a popcorn truck.

Advanced discount tickets will be available online as well as at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson, with tickets going on sale Monday, July 31. Skip the lines by purchasing tickets on the Ticket Hoss App and pit passes available on the PitPay App.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, August 4, 2023

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 15-10 years of age will be admitted for $17. Children under the age of 10 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: “Kid’s Night” Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, Race of Champions Super Stock Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR