Chevrolet Indycar at Nashville: Team Chevy Race Advance

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES): Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: "This weekend will be a test to a lot of the training we've done in the offseason just because of how humid and hot it will be, as it usually is every single year. It's a very tough, physical race because of the heat, and it's also a bumpy and challenging track. Nashville has probably been the track where we haven't quite reached our potential either due to getting hit or having other issues." Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: ”It's super cool to be back in Nashville. It's obviously one of the most fun cities in the Midwest and the U.S. It's really a growing city, and it's awesome to be here representing the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. I love the track layout; there have been some dramatic events there in the past. This is my third time coming here, and it's one of those where you have to survive until the end because there's so much going on, especially in the restarts. We'll see if we can be a little quicker this year and have a good weekend." Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: ”Nashville is such an electrifying city, and that energy really translates to the track. The blend of music, culture and passionate fans creates an atmosphere that's unparalleled. This race has become a flagship event on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar, and we all feel that prestige and excitement. Every year, the race always seems to be chaotic and a bit of a coin flip, but hopefully we are on the right side of it come Sunday for our final street course race of the year." Gavin Ward, Race Director at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: "We hope the rest of the field will be following our Arrow McLaren Chevrolets over the Cumberland River and through the streets of Nashville come Sunday. Street circuits haven't been our strongest discipline this season, but we've got some fresh ideas and new developments to try as we aim to have some fun and build a better race team week-after-week. When it comes to race strategy, Nashville has proved it can reward the gambler. So, teams are really going to need to know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em this weekend." Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 20 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing: “The Music City Grand Prix presents another opportunity for us as a team to push forward and improve on our 2023 season. We have some positives to draw upon from our Toronto race weekend. Hopefully, we can apply those findings to the BITNILE.COM cars on a similarly bumpy street circuit in Nashville!" Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing: "It’s going to be an exciting weekend in Nashville! There is definitely a chance to us to get the BITNILE.COM car into the Top 10 and get some points. It’s a cool track, very bumpy, and there is always a lot of stuff happening. Staying out of that stuff is going to be important! It’s going to be a really warm weekend so living Florida and being used to the heat all the time should help. I just love the city of Nashville. Being able to drive there for the third time already is so exciting, it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long but it has!" Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing: "I would say the key to getting around Nashville is being able to hit your marks, and be consistent like on every street course. The thing with Nashville is you also have to drive a very uncomfortable race car to go fast, that meaning it’s a very bumpy track and you have to be comfortable with being shook at 180 miles an hour consistently." Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing: "The key to Nashville is having a package for the car that can allow it to turn really well in the low-speed corners and a car that is very compliant over bumps. I have been preparing by doing a lot of heat training, along with my normal training and sim time."