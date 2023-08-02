Thomas Nepveu to Compete in Historic GP3R for the First Time!

Thomas Nepveu is heading to Trois-Rivières this weekend to compete in one of Canada’s most enthralling and historic events, the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières (GP3R). The ninth round of the NASCAR Pinty’s championship will unfold in the city streets on Sunday, August 6th, with Circuit Trois-Rivières serving as the host of the longest-running street race in North America.

Nepveu had two successful outings in the previous races in Saskatoon, with 8th and 11th place finishes, and will be looking to carry the momentum into this weekend as he seeks to score more valuable points. He will be driving the #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu car around the 11-turn, 2.448 km track, maneuvering through the narrow corners and a stacked field of competitors.

“I think it's going to be a great weekend, it’s always fun to be racing closer to home,” said Thomas Nepveu. “The objective is to continue our streak of good results, and we’ll be aiming for another Top 10 finish. Qualifying will be incredibly important since we’ll not only be contending with competitors that have a lot more experience than I do around this track, but there will also be new cars added to the field during this round.”

“The GP3R is an event I’ve been looking forward to since the very beginning of the season,” he added. “A lot of people are coming here to support me this weekend, and I’m very happy to be representing our sponsors and proudly showing off their colours around this iconic circuit.”

The practice and qualifying sessions will take place on Saturday, August 5th. The 60-lap race will then follow on Sunday, August 6th, with the green flag being waved at 2:00 pm ET. The race will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app.

Thomas Nepveu PR