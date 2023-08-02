Big Race Season for the “Roc”-Kin Summer Tour Starts This Friday Night at Spencer Speedway With the 50-Lap $5,000-To-Win Billy Whittaker Ford F-50

The Race of Champions “Family of Series” has entered ‘Big Race Season’ in the coming weeks. Race of Champions Family of Series Announcer Dave Buchanan has tabbed it over the past several years, the “ROC”Kin Summer Tour is heading into some of it’s biggest events..

It begins with the 3rd annual Billy Whittaker Ford “F-50” 50-lap $5,000-to-win this Friday night in Williamson, N.Y., at Spencer Speedway.

On Saturday, August 12, the 33rd Annual tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak 110 hits the track at Lancaster (N.Y.) Motorplex. On Saturday, August 19, the Rod Spalding Classic returns to Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome, followed by the $10,000-to-win Maynard Troyer Classic back at Spencer Speedway on Friday, September 1. The Series crowns it’s champion and caps off a great racing season on Sunday, September 17 with “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing” at Lake Erie Speedway in Northeast, Pa., with the running of Presque Isle Downs and Casino Race of Champions Weekend with the grand finale of the Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250.

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified and Race of Champions Super Stock Series are not left out of the excitement either. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series competes in the traditional George Decker Memorial on Saturday, August 26 at Holland (N.Y.) Speedway. The Race of Champions Super Stocks compete at that same night in the Rick Wylie Classic which will pay $4,848.48-to-win, a new record “to-win” purse for Super Stock racers in the region.

Discounted tickets are on sale at Whittaker Ford and Wilbert’s locations around the Williamson area for Friday night’s event at Spencer Speedway.

Advanced discount tickets will be available online as well as at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson, with tickets going on sale Monday, July 31. Skip the lines by purchasing tickets on the Ticket Hoss App and pit passes available on the PitPay App.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, August 4, 2023

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 15-10 years of age will be admitted for $17. Children under the age of 10 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: “Kid’s Night” Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, Race of Champions Super Stock Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR