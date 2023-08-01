A 25th Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and a 3rd victory as the objective!

The ninth of the 14 races in the 2023 NASCAR Pinty's Series season, the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières is always highly awaited by drivers and fans. For three-time NASCAR Pinty's Series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, this event is more than special. As the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab, he will be aiming for a third NASCAR victory on this track this Sunday. Native of Trois-Rivières, Louis-Philippe will also celebrate his twenty-fifth participation in the event.

With the exception of 2020 when the GP3R was canceled (Covid), Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has taken part in it without interruption since 1998, the year of his debut in Formula 1600 Series. Since then, he has never missed an edition, in Open Wheel series (F1600, Formula Renault, Atlantic), Touring Car, Grand Touring, Endurance and now NASCAR. “It’s the place where I made my motorsports’ debut, here at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières. Since then, I have always wanted to compete the event which occupies a very important place for me. Friends, family, fans, business partners, all are present in the paddocks and grandstands. The event itself is exceptional but for me and the whole Dumoulin Compétition team, it is a source of pride and a very strong feeling to take part in the GP3R... and try to win it! » confides Dumoulin.

In NASCAR Pinty's Series, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin has already won twice (2014 and 2019) at Trois-Rivières. Currently fifth in the championship standings, he is aiming for at least a podium this Sunday. “There are 6 races left in the season, anything can still happen. But above all, I want to say that the format of the GP3R for the NASCAR Pinty's Series is really optimal. Our on-track time is spread over two days - Saturday and Sunday -, it’s not just a one-day event as seen often in the series. The race itself is 60 laps long, which means that you will have to pit for refuelling. It brings more strategy, it's motivating. It will be a great show for the fans and, on our side, the #47 car WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab is ready. We have finetuned the settings and I am confident that we will be very competitive” adds Louis-Philippe, who is aiming for a first victory this season after two podiums and five Top 5 finishes in 8 races.

With more than 30 drivers expected at the start of the race on Sunday afternoon, the temporary urban track of Trois-Rivières represents another challenge for the drivers. Among the most experienced on this track, the driver of car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Bellemare Group | Omnifab says: “Qualification is always important at the GP3R, especially with such a field of drivers, mixing drivers who compete all the season, rookies and experienced drivers who competes once or twice a year. The overall level will be raised and you also have to be very smart in the race because it is difficult to fight with our NASCAR cars between the concrete walls bordering the track. The restarts are very important too and this race usually offers a lot of challenge”.

Unlucky last year when he was the victim of a contact in the last laps when he was in position to hope the victory, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin concludes: “I want to pick up where we left off in 2022! Positioned for my third NASCAR Pinty’s victory at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières; it would really be a great way to celebrate my 25th participation”.

