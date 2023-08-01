Braden Chiaramonte Made Impressive Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway Debut

El Cajon, California open-wheel racer Braden Chiaramonte made the Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway the 13th different track he has raced on in 2023. The teen star was moving forward in the main event on the ¼ mile track until he clipped the wall and derailed his hopes for victory in the 25-lapper.

Fifteen cars showed up for the 360 sprint car open show at the track that is located on the Mogollon Rim, which is 6,345 feet above sea level. As there was no qualifying, each car would contest an eight-lap heat race and the 25-lap main. Chiaramonte, who liked the track, started sixth in his heat and advanced two spots forward to finish fourth. That earned him the fifth starting spot in the finale.

The high temperature in Show Low on race day was 93 degrees. That was 25 degrees cooler than it was in Phoenix, which is only 179 miles away. The cool temperature was a relief for the talent-laden teen and his team. However, there was also an issue with the air. Having never raced there before, the crew had a tough time getting the engine tuned just right due to the thin air at the high altitude. That was hard to tell when the talented driver was on the track. His determined efforts offset some of those issues in the heat and the early portion of the main event.

When the field rolled onto the clay oval for the main, Chiaramonte manned his position on the inside of the third row. Once the race got underway, he immediately started steering his pretty #73B forward. He picked off the fourth-place car and was in the process of racing around the driver in third when he slapped the crash wall. The impact bent the jacob’s ladder on the car and flattened the right rear tire. Nevertheless, he pressed on for another six laps. Amazingly, he was still able to control the car and was in the fifth spot before the damage finally got bad enough to force him off the track.

Early on, it looked like there was a possibility he could win the main event. Unfortunately, the damage to the car resulted in a 12th-place finish. The harm may have affected his result but it did not diminish the show the 16-year-old put on for the fans. They witnessed the young driver getting everything he could out of the car and managing to keep it competitive despite the wear and tear inflicted in his brief tussle with the wall.

Chiaramonte would like to thank all his sponsors who have made his racing efforts possible. RTL Traffic Control, AM Ortega, Hyper Racing, King Racing Products, Tiner-Hirst Enterprises, and Keizer Wheels.

Braden Chiaramonte PR