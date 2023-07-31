What You Need To Know Before You Go to the Gandrud 250

Time for some tips, rules and facts about the Gandrud Auto Group 250.

What: Gandrud Auto Group 250

When: Tuesday, August 1

Where: Wisconsin International Raceway

Wisconsin International Raceway is a D-shaped half-mile oval located in Kaukauna, WI. The track opened on May 30, 1964 as KK Sports Arena as a quarter-mile dirt track. The current half-mile was inaugurated on August 1, 1965, and was paved three years later.

Wisconsin International Raceway is the home of the Fox River Racing Club, which holds weekly races on Thursday nights throughout the summer. In addition to the annual ASA Midwest Tour stop for the Gandrud 250, WIR has also hosted the Red, White, and Blue State Championships since 1972.

The inaugural Dixieland Challenge was held in 1981 with ARTGO Racing’s John McKarns and WIR owner Joe Van Daalwyk, with Larry Schuler and Jim Sauter taking 50-lap wins while Mark Martin was the overall winner.

Who: ASA STARS National Tour and ASA Midwest Tour (Combo Event), Midwest Truck Series

The Gandrud Auto Group 250 will mark race seven of the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour schedule, as well as race seven of the ASA Midwest Tour season.

The Midwest Truck Series joins the Gandrud 250 card for the fourth straight year. James Swan holds a 31 point lead over Jeff Holtz going into the Dixieland Delight 35.

Schedule (All Times Central):

Tuesday, August 1

9:00am Hauler Parking

1:00pm Driver’s Meeting

1:30pm Practice

5:00pm Midwest Truck Series Group Qualifying

5:30pm ASA STARS National Tour Qualifying

6:00pm Autograph Session 6:20pm Opening Ceremonies

6:30pm Racing

Midwest Trucks Dixieland Delight

ASA STARS Gandrud Auto Group 250

Tickets: Tickets are available at the track or at https://tickethoss.com/ event/531

General Admission (Advance): $25 – General Admission (Day Of): $30 Children 12 and Under: Free

How to Watch:

Can’t make it in person? The event will be live-streamed on three platforms: TrackTV.com; Midwesttour.tv and Racing America. Subscribers to any of these streaming services can purchase an annual package to catch all the ASA STARS National Tour events at a discount. Subscribers can get a race-by race discount. For more info, please visit starsnationaltour.com/ watch

The Gandrud Auto Group 250 will also be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on MAVTV on Monday, August 7 at 8:00 PM Eastern.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR