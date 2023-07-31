Reif Picks Up Top-10 in Debut at Shasta Speedway

Tanner Reif picked up another top-10 finish in ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW) competition this season, driving the No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet to a seventh-place finish in the Shasta 150 at Shasta Speedway in Anderson, Calif. on Saturday night.

With his finish on the tight 0.375-mile Northern California track, the 17-year-old added to the top-five finishes he collected in each of the three previous series events this season on tracks less than a mile in length.

Reif was fifth quickest in practice earlier in the day, but started 11th on the grid. He charged forward at the start of the race and was up to seventh by Lap 10. The battle among the lead pack was fierce, as the race went caution-free until lap 112.

He lined up sixth on the subsequent restart, but was shuffled back as the lead car on the outside line missed a shift and caused a chain reaction stack up. Reif battled his way back to sixth, but slipped one spot after a late-race restart led to contact with the wall, resulting in him finishing seventh. Reif has three top five and four top 10 results through seven races.

Tanner Reif Quote:

“We had a rough qualifying run and started 11th. But our NAPA Chevrolet was really fast and rolled really good on the top side of the track for the first 30 laps. Then the top side faded away and I had to search for a new line. I found it after about 20 laps and we were super fast on the bottom of the track. I started catching up to the pack and picking off cars. We were in sixth when a caution came out. A driver in second missed a shift on the restart and slowed down the whole outside row. We fell back, with the outside row holding us up. We got stuck on the outside on a later restart and hit the outside wall. We were a bit slower after that hit and ended up finishing seventh. I couldn’t do this without my amazing NAPA Auto Care crew. They put together a very fast Chevy.”