Drake Edwards Victorious in WMR Action From Antioch Speedway

Drake Edwards of Surprise, Ariz. continued to be the chief rival to Boscacci Racing in Western Midget Racing, winning his third points race of 2023 and fourth overall during Saturday’s action at Antioch Speedway. The 20-lap feature was the lone stop of the 2023 season at the Contra Costa Fairgrounds dirt track.

Friday Ocean Speedway winner Blake Bower of Brentwood and his teammate Bryant Bell of Oakley split the heat race competition. Incoming points leader Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz and Folsom’s Jerry Kobza lined up on the front row for the main event with 12 starters competing.

Edwards rapidly advanced from third at the start, driving underneath Mitchell on the backstretch to lead lap two.

Jason Sanders spun in turn three to bring out the caution on lap three. Bell took over second from Mitchell on the ensuing restart. Edwards led Bell through lapped traffic and won by a comfortable margin at the checkered flag. Mitchell finished third while Kobza ran a strong fourth. Bower settled for fifth.

Western Midget Racing takes a weekend off before returning to action on August 11 at Ocean Speedway and August 12 at Marysville Raceway. For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

RESULTS: Antioch Speedway July 29, 2023

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 4R-Drake Edwards[3]; 2. 10-Bryant Bell[6]; 3. 96-Logan Mitchell[1]; 4. 35-Jerry Kobza[2]; 5. 9-Blake Bower[5]; 6. 54-Anthony Bruno[7]; 7. 66-Darin Horton[4]; 8. 19-Adrianna DeMartini[10]; 9. 7A-Rick Faeth[8]; 10. 15-Adam Weisberg[12]; 11. 11-Jason Sanders[9]; 12. 68-Marvin Mitchell[11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Bryant Bell[4]; 2. 66-Darin Horton[1]; 3. 35-Jerry Kobza[2]; 4. 54-Anthony Bruno[5]; 5. 11-Jason Sanders[3]; 6. 68-Marvin Mitchell[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Blake Bower[2]; 2. 4R-Drake Edwards[4]; 3. 96-Logan Mitchell[5]; 4. 7A-Rick Faeth[6]; 5. 19-Adrianna DeMartini[3]; 6. 15-Adam Weisberg[1]; 7. 10-Bryant Bell; 8. 66-Darin Horton; 9. 35-Jerry Kobza; 10. 54-Anthony Bruno; 11. 11-Jason Sanders

WMR PR