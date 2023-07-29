A trip to Western Canada to forget for Jean-Philippe Bergeron

The Nascar Pinty's series recently made a stop in Western Canada for its mid-season, marking a crucial milestone in the championship. Among the participants was the accomplished driver, Jean-Philippe Bergeron, who was committed to delivering an outstanding performance despite a stubborn flu.

The first race took place on July 22nd at the Edmonton International Raceway in Alberta. However, a regulation change regarding the shocks led to difficulties for the #1 Mustang of Jacombs Racing, driven by Bergeron, who had to cope with new shocks. It wasn’t until the end of the practices that the car started to respond better to the changes. Despite these challenges, Bergeron managed to secure the 9th position after starting in 12th place, achieving his fifth top-10 finish of the season in six races. Nevertheless, a second-degree burn on his left foot, caused by the heat from the car’s floor, affected his focus and performance.

The race series continued with two events at the Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon four days later. The team, led by Ron Easton, did everything possible to make the necessary adjustments for a high-performing vehicle. Everything seemed fine at the beginning of the first race, but the car quickly became understeering and difficult to handle. Weakened by a robust flu and still heavily injured in the foot, the driver finished respectively 13th and 17th in the two races, describing this experience as “probably the three worst oval races of my life.” However, Jean-Philippe Bergeron remains determined to come back strong and is already preparing for the next stages, including the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.

This trip to Western Canada usually provides a fairly clear picture of the championship outcome, but this time, the standings are quite tight. Jean-Philippe Bergeron is currently 9th in the championship, tied in points with D.J. Kennington and just one point away from the seventh position. The upcoming races will be decisive for the drivers. Bergeron, who is gaining more and more experience and enjoyment on road courses, could impress during the GP3R event and at the iCar circuit in Mirabel.

JP Bergeron PR