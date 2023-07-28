SRX Pulaski Motor Mile - Post Race Notes

Race Recap: It was Stewart and Andretti on the front row for the main event. Stewart quickly took the lead, clearing Andretti into turn 2 with Keselowski following suit taking 2nd away from Andretti on lap 2. Busch made relatively quick work on Labonte, taking over the 5th position by lap 6 with Tracy following and taking over Labonte for the 6th position on lap 8.

A competition caution flew on lap 14, lining the field up for another restart with Stewart and Keselowski on the front row. Again Stewart cleared into turn 2. On lap 23, Busch and Castroneves bounced off each other in turn 1 for 4th place. 3 laps later, the race found Bowyer and Tracy battling for the 6th position, with Bowyer claiming the spot. Busch to the 2nd position on lap 29 over Andretti. The caution flag flew once again, this time for debris on the track from Andretti’s car. We saw 3-wide racing on lap 46 with Castroneves, Newman and Andretti. Andretti ended up backing out, resulting in a 9 position loss for the driver. On the same lap, Keselowski took the lead from Stewart. On lap 53 Busch bumped his way to the inside of Stewart to take the 2nd position from the 2021 SRX Champion. 4 laps later, Busch makes the same move on Keselowski which sent Brad spinning towards the outside retaining wall, bringing out the 3rd caution on the night. On the restart it was Busch and Stewart on the front row, with Busch clearing Stewart into turn 2. The 4th caution of the night flew on lap 73 and again it was Busch clearing Stewart off of turn 2 on the restart. Lap 79 saw the apron-loving Bowyer battling for 2nd and clearing Stewart for the position. The caution flew yet again on lap 82 for an on-track incident with Newgarden and Castroneves bouncing off each other, with Castroneves recoiling into Labonte and Andretti spinning after checking up for the incident. On the restart, Bowyer opts for the bottom at the restart to start 3rd. Busch clears Stewart early into turn 1 with Bowyer and Stewart battling it out for 2nd. And then the big one hit on lap 89 with Tracy, Newgarden, Schrader, Deegan and Andretti. The incident started with Tracy running hard in turn 4 and washing up the racetrack running Newgarden into the outside retaining wall. Schrader was a victim of the crash as the wreckage moved its way down the race track. Deegan and Andretti were able to continue on and finish the race. On the ensuing restart, Busch again cleared Stewart off of turn 2 leaving Bowyer and Stewart to battle it out for 2nd place. The battle for 2nd ended up giving Busch a 5-6 car length lead. Bowyer ends up clearing Stewart with 4 to go. The final caution of the night came at lap 97 with Andretti spinning over the nose of Deegan after a mechanical failure in the right front of the car. With a green-white-checkered on deck, Bowyer again chose the bottom to start 3rd, but clears Stewart with 2 to go. From then it was smooth sailing for Busch to the checkered flag.

Main Event Result

Kyle Busch #51 (+5) Clint Bowyer #07 (+8) Tony Stewart #14 (-2) Brad Keselowski #6 (-1) Ryan Newman #39 (+3) Helio Castroneves #06 (-2) Bobby Labonte #18 (-2) Hailie Deegan #5 (+3) Marco Andretti #1 (-7) Paul Tracy #3 (-3) Josef Newgarden #2 (+1) Ken Schrader #59 (-3)

Post-Race Quotes:

Kyle Busch (Winner of the Main Event): “It’s cool, it’s a lot of fun you know really great to come out here and just have a good race with the SRX guys you know a lot of cool guys, a lot of different personalities, a lot of different backgrounds. So it’s nice to get out here and let loose and go out there for a win. So it was nice to grab that one.”

When asked if the incident with Keselowski was a byproduct of no spotters here, “Yea a little bit of that, I don't know if he knew I was there or didn't know I was there or what, but I had a nose in there and I was like I'm here ya know. and I got in next to his door and he came down - we made contact you know. So definitely a product spotters and you know also I was just always kind of checking my mirrors to see were guys were and what they were doing around me to make sure that I wouldn't put myself in a spot like that.”

What does Busch think of the platform and the car and how he could race it at Pulaski County, “yeah you know it was a little bit tough today, probably for some side by side action, I hope Berlin’s a little more inductive to that. This track here has always been bottom it's always been kind of a bullring type racetrack where you’re always shooting for the bottom. I've watched races here, but this is my first race here so I kind of knew what to expect but you know it was all around a good race. I wasn't too thrilled with the car and how it was driving in the heat race, but we made some good adjustments to it for the feature.”

Clint Bowyer (Second place in the Main Event): Did you ever think about trying the outside? “You know I did. I just, you know yeah I knew I made that mistake at Stafford actually I went for it out there and tried and here I was too tight on the outside every single time I tried it earlier you know the heat races and everything and you know you gotta stick with what I got you there. I tried to get a better restart he kind of Jimmy Jacked the start up a little bit which he should've and I didn't get as good a start. The other thing is, he was moving Stewart up pretty hard on the starts, I knew you know it's gonna take some crazy restart to be a bee to get that done anyway. At the end of the day, it’s Kyle Busch in front of you. I honestly think if we had 20 laps green, I could’ve had something for him. I had a good line going, the car was rotating good and you know I wasn’t having to push it for whatever reason. I couldn’t believe anybody else didn’t try it. I found a groove down there, as long as I could be by myself where I could arc it in a little bit, I could hook that apron and really roll. That’s what was hard with Tony being on my outside, it kind of forced you down there too soon and I couldn’t really hook it really well. Once I got clear of Tony, I could get it on pretty good. I don’t know, I had fun. The car’s in one piece, which that was the goal. We got a butt chewin’ from last time. I think they can race this thing.”



When pressed on how hard it was to pass Tony Stewart, “It’s Tony-damn-Stewart, say it again, I wanna hear it… how many times? FOUR times I passed Tony Stewart!”

Tony Stewart (Third place in the Main Event): “yeah the first week we had an issue and drop down and last week I didn't do a very good job for crew-chiefing my own car, better race car driver than a crew chef. Thought we made the right changes last week and I think hindsight we’ve learn from it and made different adjustments this week to compensate kinda for the same thing but did a different way and it definitely responded to it. So I was happy with the changes, just uh some reason, every caution I just got tighter and tighter in the center on the restarts and couldn’t get the front end to come back. We just got to keep working at it. We’ve got one more pavement race and then we get to my favorite part, we get to run these things on dirt again. I'm looking forward to going to Berlin, Berlin’s really cool technical racetrack and then obviously Eldora, and Lucas Oil, it’s going to be a lot of fun to run those two dirt races.”

Tony had a good view of the Busch/Keselowski on-track incident, when asked if it was just a byproduct of no spotters, he responded, “yeah that's honestly really what it is, I know we need to work on our window nets a little bit to make the side mirrors a little more effective. The very front part of the window net kinda blocks the center of that mirror. It makes a little bit harder when you're looking in the corner and you’re aiming for your mark, somebody gets under there it's hard to see them sometime so it's just a product of when you run these things on this small of a racetrack that’s what you’re going to have happen. I don’t think Brad knew he was there, Kyle definitely had his nose under there but it’s just a place like this where you’re running this fast on this short of a track, it’s easy for that to happen.

Tony had told the guys today, “no more carnage”, but they didn’t seem to have listened, “You wonder, there’s a majority that do, and a small handful that just can’t seem to figure it out. So we’ll get through this year.”

Hello Castroneves (Sixth in Main Event): “We had a lot going on in my car honestly, showed some speed which is great. Had a great time battling with Newman and all the guys. Unfortunately towards the end, the brake fan was coming off. I didn’t realize the break pedal was going down. I was like, here we go again. But at the end of the day it was a good day, top 6 in an SRX race is always good.”

When asked why he though the racing has been so hard lately, “Well first of all, the track is really tight. Everybody was really pushing, tires going away, and they know where to position their car, it was amazing. They were going under the line. I was like, how did you find that out?! To see some of the guys trying different lines, it was absolutely incredible. That’s why it changes, so one car will look really bad, and by lap 50 they’re the best car out there.”

Has he changed his mind and should there be spotters? “I think we should have it, should probably stop talking, but I think we should have it.”

Paul Tracy (Tenth in the Main Event): “Well it’s the end of the race, 10 to go or so, and everybody’s now running hard. Newgarden and I, he wasn’t willing to give up the position on the outside and I had half a car length in front of him and we just got hooked up and he hooked me and that was it.”3

Ken Schrader (Twelfth in the Main Event): “Tracy took out 3 or 4 of us, that’s all. Normal, just a regular day”

Heat Race One: Josef Newgarden started on the pole with Marco Andretti on his outside. 2022 SRX Series Champion, Marco Andretti quickly took the lead and never let go. Competition Caution flew on lap 12 with Andretti and Labonte on the front row on the restart. Keselowski started 4th on the restart and made quick work of Busch and Labonte, setting his sights on Andretti. Brad go to Marco and made a hard challenge for the lead til the white flag where Keselowski dove it inside and washed up the track where Busch capitalized on the moment and took 2nd before the checkered flag. Clint Bowyer lost power on the last lap, and limped the car across the finish line. The race went flag to flag without a caution for an on-track incident.

Heat One Results

Marco Andretti #1 (+1) Kyle Busch #51 (+3) Brad Keselowski #6 (+3) Bobby Labonte #18 (-1) Tony Stewart #14 (-1) Paul Tracy #3 (+1) Josef Newgarden #2 (-6) Helio Castroneves #06 (+4) Hailie Deegan #5 (-1) Ken Schrader #59 (0) Ryan Newman #39 (-2) Clint Bowyer #07 (-1)

Heat Race Two: As the green flag flew, Bowyer (P1) and Newman (P2) raced hard with Newman leading the 1st lap. But it was Bowyer clears Newman for the lead on lap 2. It was clean racing which means the competition caution flew at the lap 10 halfway point to bunch the field back together. This set up another battle for the lead with Bowyer and Newman. Newman grabbed the lead, edging out Bowyer at the line as the 2 fought side-by-side for the next 6 laps. On lap 16, Bowyer takes the lead clearing Newman off of turn 4 and holds the lead to take the checker. This race also went flag to flag without a caution for an on-track incident.

Heat Two Result

Clint Bowyer #07 (0) Ryan Newman #39 (0) Ken Schrader #59 (0) Helio Castroneves #06 (+1) Tony Stewart #14 (+3) Hailie Deegan #5 (-2) Paul Tracy #3 (0) Brad Keselowski #6 (+2) Bobby Labonte #18 (0) Marco Andretti #1 (+2) Kyle Busch #51 (0) Josef Newgarden #2 (-6)

Point Standings After Race Three Of Six

Ryan Newman - 105 Marco Andretti - 84 (-21) Tony Stewart - 81 (-24) Brad Keselowski - 72 (-33) Paul Tracy - 72 (-33) Bobby Labonte - 72 (-33) Ken Schrader - 65 (-40) Hallie Deegan - 61 (-44)

Next Race: Berlin Raceway, Thursday August 3, 2023. Action kicks off at 9 pm EST on ESPN Thursday Night Thunder. The field will include SRX full-time drivers Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski, Ken Schrader, Marco Andretti, Hailie Deegan, Bobby Labonte and Paul Tracy and part-time drivers Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Hello Castroneves and Kasey Kahne.

SRX Racing PR