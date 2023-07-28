Reif Hits the Halfway Point in AMSW Return to Shasta Speedway

Halfway Home … Tanner Reif and the ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW) competitors cross the halfway point of the 2023 season when the tour returns to Shasta Speedway for the first time in eight years on Saturday night. The driver of the No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS was just nine years old when Bill McAnally Racing (BMR) took home the last AMSW trophy at Shasta in 2015. Reif enters the halfway point of the season sixth in the drivers’ championship standings and looks to build off his season-best finish of third at Irwindale Speedway on July 1st.

Season to Date … Reif has been rock solid in all three of the AMSW events on tracks smaller than one mile this season. He’s collected top-five finishes in each event, including a pair of top-five results at Irwindale Speedway and a fourth-place effort at Kern Country Raceway Park. While most AMSW competitors have never competed at Shasta, it’s bullring characteristics are similar to the 0.333-mile All-American Speedway where Reif tallied a sixth-place finish in 2022.

BMR at Shasta … Shasta Speedway is one of 26 tracks that the BMR team has won in AMSW competition. Chris Eggleston piloted BMR’s No. 99 entry for the team’s lone Shasta victory on May 30, 2015 en route to the organization’s eighth of 11 series titles.

Chassis Selections … Crew chief John Camilleri and the No. 16 NAPA Auto Care team have prepared chassis No. 91 for Reif to drive in his debut at Shasta. This Chevrolet SS most recently raced at Irwindale Speedway in April and finished fifth.

Tune In … The AMSW return to Shasta Speedway can be streamed live Saturday night on FloRacing ( www.floracing.com ) at 11:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised with tape delayed coverage on CNBC August 12th at 2:00 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 16 Auto Care team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Tanner Reif Quote:

On making his first start at Shasta Speedway:

“This will definitely be an exciting race with how small of a bullring Shasta is. I've never raced there before, so I'll be excited to get into practice and get familiar with the racetrack. The racing might look similar to All-American with how short the straightaways are and tight corners. Our NAPA Auto Care team has made a lot of improvements since we started the season and have run well at all the short tracks this year. We had quite a bit of speed at Irwindale a few weeks ago, and we’re all focused on continuing that and getting our first win of the year this weekend.”