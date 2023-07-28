Western Midget Racing Makes Ocean and Antioch Stops This Weekend

Santa Cruz’s Logan Mitchell aims to preserve a 22 point championship lead in Western Midget Racing during this weekend’s NorCal doubleheader at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway and Antioch Speedway. Friday’s action in Watsonville will see WMR joining the Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo, while Saturday’s Antioch races include the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints on a busy card.

Both nights of competition will be live streamed as well for fans who cannot attend. Friday’s races can be streamed at www.StarsonDirt.TV while Saturday’s events will be on www.SpeedUnionTV.com

Just 24-points separate Mitchell and the Boscacci Racing teammates of Bryant Bell of Oakley and Blake Bower of Brentwood in the hotly contested 2023 championship race. Mitchell has not yet won this year but has had a consistent season aboard the No. 96x Pepper Supply Co. Boss Chassis. He has six top-five finishes through the eight races so far including a runner-up performance in the $1000-to-win Howard Kaeding Classic two weeks ago.

Bell has had some outstanding performances this season in the Toyota Walnut Creek-sponsored No. 09, earning three main event wins. Two-time defending champion Blake Bower also has three wins this season including the Howard Kaeding Classic triumph which boosted him to 12 career Watsonville wins.

Bower also has one win out of the three attempts for WMR at Antioch Speedway with French Camp’s Sage Bordenave and Roseville’s Josh Young as the other series winners at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds.

Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse and Moorpark’s Todd Hawse are hungry for victories this weekend, ranking fourth and fifth in the championship respectively. Rookie Darin Horton of Linley, New York is sixth in the championship. Lodi’s Nate Wait is tied with Livermore’s Greg Dennett for seventh. Dennett recently won a BCRA Lightning Sprints feature at Merced Speedway.

Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood is ninth in the points after finishing in the top-five during both nights of the Kaeding Classic. Anthony Bruno has used a pair of sixth place finishes to round out the top-ten during his rookie season.

For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

WMR PR