Strong finish for Thomas Nepveu in Saskatoon Double Event!

Thomas Nepveu made his way to Saskatoon for his first NASCAR Pinty’s double feature this past Wednesday. Sutherland Automotive Speedway was the host of two 125-lap races, and Nepveu walked away with an 11th place finish in Race 1, and an 8th place result in Race 2, marking his second-best series career finish.

The driver of the #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu car had a tumultuous yet positive day overall, initially starting off with a 12th fastest time in the practice session, before going on to set the 7th quickest time in qualifying.



As Race 1 got underway, Nepveu had some obstacles to surmount early on, as he was sent spinning by a fellow competitor in the opening laps, which bumped him down to last place. He recovered well, making up ground and finishing 11th.

Nepveu had to get his elbows out quickly in Race 2 as fought hard to remain in the Top 10. He eventually found a rhythm and began to climb up the ranks, battling with the likes of Kevin Lacroix and Andrew Ranger in the final laps, concluding the race in 8th.

“I was very happy with qualifying,” Thomas began. “The car performed very well and we were able to clock in a fast time, only 0.05 seconds away from third. It was obviously disappointing to have been spun in the first race, but I was pleased with my ability to recover back up to 11th.”

He went on to explain that the team made changes to the car prior to the second race. “The changes made were very positive, and after roughly twenty laps I was able to settle into a very fast pace and it enabled me to battle it out with some top drivers in the field. I’m very happy with how the day went overall, our strong result in the second event, and especially the speed of the car.”

Thomas will be back on track in a couple of weeks time for the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres on Sunday, August 6th.

Thomas Nepveu PR