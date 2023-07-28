Expected Entry List Released For Gandrud 250

The preliminary entry list for the Gandrud Auto Group 250 has been released by ASA STARS National Tour and ASA Midwest Tour officials.

More drivers are expected to enter in the days leading up to the Tuesday, August 1 event.

Current ASA STARS National Tour points leader Ty Majeski and ASA Midwest Tour points leader Gabe Sommers lead the field of drivers into the Tuesday night special, which also includes the likes of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sammy Smith, ASA Southern Super Series and ASA/CRA Super Series points leader Gio Ruggiero, Redbud 400 winner Cole Butcher, and current WIR track champion and Red, White and Blue State champion Bobby Kendall.

The entry list can be found here.

Tickets for the Gandrud Auto Group 250 are now for sale on the Ticket Hoss app. Advanced tickets are $25 on Ticket Hoss, and $30 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickethoss.com/ event/531.

The Gandrud Auto Group 250 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour, which will be race number seven on the season. Gabe Sommers currently holds the Midwest Tour points lead over Justin Mondeik.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Cole Butcher is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.

ASA STARS PR