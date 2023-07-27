A Difficult Double-Header for Kevin Lacroix in Saskatoon

The NASCAR Pinty's series battled it out on track at Sutherland Automotive Speedway for a thrilling double-feature in Saskatoon. The two back-to-back 125-lap races were a challenge for the entire field, giving drivers and teams alike very little time to prepare and adapt between sessions.

It was a difficult event for Kevin Lacroix, driver of the #74 NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline car. He finished in 9th place in each race, with both events presenting a number of challenges. Although he set the fifth fastest time in the practice session earlier in the day, qualifying was a different story, with an uncharacteristic 12th place qualifying time.

Race 1 saw Lacroix battling within the Top 10 for the entirety of the race, but he was unable to raise a challenge towards the pointier end of the field. The second race saw him making more progress initially, as he gradually made his way through the field one position at a time until he was sitting in 7th place. However, in the final stages of the race, Lacroix began to drop slightly as he was overtaken with just over 10 laps remaining.

"This was an event to forget," said Lacroix. "It was a difficult day from start to finish, and we didn’t have the performance we were looking for. In addition to our struggles, there also weren’t very many cautions in both races so we had very little opportunity to catch back up to the rest of the field. It’s tough to be walking away from a double-header without a good result, but we’ll focus on the next one.”

He continued by saying "I’m looking forward to starting fresh for the next event and returning to a street circuit."

The team will now make their way to Quebec for the infamous Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières taking place on Sunday, August 6th.

Kevin Lecroix PR