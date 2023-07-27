SRX Makes Debut at Pulaski County Motorsports Park

The Virginia bullring provides a fresh challenge for competitors with its fast straights and high-banked corners in comparison to the relatively flat Stafford. The former New River Valley Speedway and Motor Mile Speedway is a .426-mile paved oval with 15 degrees of banking in the corners and 7 degrees on the straights.

A primary characteristic of the series schedule is not only a mix of dirt and paved short tracks but also the vast differences from one week to the next.

Pulaski County Motorsports Park is a blank slate for the entire roster on Thursday night because no one has experience of any kind at the venue over the years. It's a level playing field for full-time contenders Brad Keselowski, Hailie Deegan, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Tony Stewart, Paul Tracy, Marco Andretti and Ken Schrader alongside guest entrants Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Josef Newgarden and Hello Castroneves.

There is no doubt that this race is going to be edge-of-your-seat action from start to finish.

CASTRONEVES BACK FOR MORE

The diversity of competition and track types is what brings four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves back to the Camping World SRX Series for a third consecutive season.

"So many people have asked me - fans basically, mechanics, and everyone from the paddock at IndyCar (in Iowa last weekend), when I’m going to do SRX again," said Castroneves. "And I said, no worries, next week! I’m excited!"

Finishing 14th & 16th in the IndyCar Series doubleheader at the .75-mile Iowa Speedway last weekend, Castroneves is already in a short track state of mind.

"Iowa Speedway was very short," said Castroneves. "And the next race we’re going to is PulaskiCounty, which is even shorter, so that’s good news."

NEWGARDEN BRINGS SWAGGER

Speaking of Iowa, those races were swept by Josef Newgarden, who will be looking for his third trophy in five days on Thursday at Pulaski County Motorsports Park.

Castroneves experienced that dominance first-hand but was quick to talk up his own chances in the equally prepared and identical SRX machines.

"Oh my goodness! I wanted to ride that," Castroneves said of the Team Penske Indy car that Newgarden drove to Victory Lane over the weekend. "He had… I mean, what was that? You know, he ended up taking the two races, so good for him. But I’ll show him in an equal car that I can show some muscle.”

CHAMPIONSHIP UPDATE

Fresh off his second career SRX victory last week at Stafford, Ryan Newman enters Pulaski County Motorsports Park with a 15 point advantage over defending champion Marco Andretti. Paul Tracy, Ken Schrader and Bobby Laborite hold positions inside the top-five and could be poised to make a championship run with a strong feature finish on Thursday night.

Tony Stewart, Hailie Deegan and Brad Keselowski come into Pulaski County looking for better results should they intend to make a second half surge towards the front.

There is hope for Keselowski headed into Pulaski County as the speedway shares characteristics with Bristol Motor Speedway, where the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion has three wins and one as recently as 2020.

For his part, Stewart won the 2001 Bristol Night Race and might find a degree of comfort and familiarity in Pulaski County as he seeks championship momentum as well.

The only way to see how it all plays out is to watch the Camping World SRX Series Thursday Night Thunder live from Motor Mile Speedway on ESPN at 9pm EST on July 27, 2023.

SRX PR