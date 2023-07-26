Grant Sexton Captures His First-Ever Usac/Cra Heat Race Win

The last time the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars visited Perris Auto Speedway, leading rookie Grant Sexton achieved another first in his budding career when he won his first series heat race. The victory in the 10-lapper came hot on the heels of his first series top-five finish when he placed fifth at the Bakersfield Speedway on June 24th.

At Perris, Sexton was joined by his father Brent in Sexton Gatlin Racing-owned cars on the sizzling California night. The father and son duo met up with a stellar field of 23 other racers at the track located 70 miles east of Los Angeles. Grant, who turned 19 years old the day after the race, launched his night with a fine 17.190 lap in qualifying. That was the 13th fastest of the 25 cars on hand. Brent, using a 360 cubic inch engine against the field of 410s, stopped the clocks at 18.217. That was the 17th quickest on the night.

Grant’s milestone heat win came in the first 10-lapper. He started on the outside of the front row. Coincidentally, Brent was in the exact same heat race and started shotgun on the field in eighth. Once starter Steve Russell threw the green flag to send the field on its way, Grant immediately jumped into the lead. The teen hit his marks throughout the race and led every inch of the way for his initial heat victory in the series. Brent, a 50-year-old native of Tennessee who was contesting his second USAC/CRA event, advanced one spot to finish seventh.

The Lakeside, California-based team was looking good going into the 30-lap main event. However, it did not take long before things started to head south. At 3:00 p.m. the temperature at the famous track was a sizzling 103 degrees. While it did cool down some before the main event, it was still hot. Brent, who finished seventh in his first race in the series five weeks earlier, started the main in the 22nd spot. He was poised and ready to make another charge through the pack. However, the heat combined with a plethora of yellow flags early in the race saw his engine get hot. Rather than risk blowing it up, he wisely decided to leave the race after 19 laps and ended up with an 18th-place finish. While it was a disappointing conclusion, in both of his USAC/CRA starts he has advanced forward.

Three laps after Brent pulled off, Grant’s night ended prematurely when another car tangled with him coming off turn four. Unfortunately, damage to the right rear, while not heavy, was enough to knock him out of the race. He started the main in 13th and ended up 16th bringing an end to the night for Sexton Gatlin Racing.

Even though Grant was not on the track for the final eight laps of the main, he still managed to maintain his seventh spot in the series championship standings. He also extended his lead to 311 points in the Rookie of the Year chase.

There is a race coming up on August 5th for the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Cars at the Barona Speedway. Normally, SGR would be there. This time the team may forgo that event. Two days later they are headed out for the four-race 3rd Annual POWRi Minn-Kota Lightning Sprint Car Series Summer Nationals in Minnesota and North Dakota. The last thing the team wants to do is tear up a car two days before they leave.

After the finale of the Minn-Kota Nationals on Sunday, August 13th, Sexton Gatlin Racing will hightail it back to California for the August 19th USAC/CRA race at Perris Auto Speedway. Grant will be racing that one for sure. However, the team sold the #22X Brent had been driving. Right now, SGR is looking to buy a 360 or 410 engine or a turn-key car to race in the USAC/CRA Series and USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series. If you have or know of one, contact Brent Sexton at the information at the top of this press release.

If you or your company is interested in becoming a partner with Sexton Gatlin Racing in 2023, please call (619) 454-6945 or mail to.

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Keys Brothers, East County Electric Works, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, and Swift Powdercoat.

SGR PR