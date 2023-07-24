ASA Weekend in Review

There were three races scheduled between the ASA Southern Super Series and the ASA Midwest Tour over this past weekend.

Who won? How did the races play out? Find out here.

ASA Southern Super Series

The Southern Super Series was back in action for the first time since the Tar Heel 250 at Hickory Motor Speedway in May for the PepperJack Kennels Twin 100’s at Five Flags Speedway. William Byron took the checkered flag first, but would later be disqualified post-race for a tech infraction.

That would give the win to California’s Jeremy Doss. The former SRL Southwest Tour champion inherited his first-career Southern Super Series victory driving the Bob Lyon No.44. The win also gives him the points lead in the Blizzard Series, which gives out a provisional at the Snowball Derby in December.

“I never really want to win it that way but these are so hard to get. Hopefully we can go out and prove that we can win it on the track,” said Doss. “I ran second during the ASA race, crossed the finish line second here tonight, it proves that we have the speed capable of running up front here. It’s all to go run good at the Derby, that’s the whole goal of this.”

The second half of the Twin 100’s has been postponed to Friday, September 22 after rain washed out Saturday’s portion of the event.

ASA Midwest Tour

The “Stars and Cars” made the annual trek to Wausau, WI for the Larry Detjens Memorial at State Park Speedway. For the second year in a row, late-race contact between the top two completely changed the outcome of the race.

A late battle for the lead between John Beale and points leader Gabe Sommers with four to go resulted in Beale going around off the bumper of Sommers and both drivers getting sent to the tail. Current State Park points leader Brock Heinrich was the ultimate beneficiary of the incident, inheriting the lead and going on to win his first-career ASA Midwest Tour race at his home track.

“I just can’t believe it. This is just way too cool. We weren’t even going to run earlier this week, but a bunch of awesome sponsors and supporters stepped up and they got us to the track,” the emotional driver from Wausau, Wisconsin said in victory lane. “These guys worked hard. They all planned to be on a boat today, but they are all here at the racetrack and we did what we had to do. I really didn’t have a whole lot of confidence coming in, but wow it was a solid piece.”

The ASA Midwest Tour joins the ASA STARS National Tour for the Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway on Tuesday, August 1.

ASA STARS National Tour Points Leader Locked Into NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs

Current ASA STARS National Tour points leader Ty Majeski locked himself into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series playoffs by virtue of a fifth-place finish Saturday at Pocono Raceway. The Wisconsin driver is currently tied for third in the points standings, and seventh in the playoff standings.

Two other drivers – Grant Enfinger and Carson Hocevar – were previously locked in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs by virtue of previous wins. Both drivers have multiple starts with the ASA STARS National Tour.

Catch The Redbud 400 on MAVTV

A replay of the Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 will be on MAVTV at 8:00 tonight. See the likes of Cole Butcher, Ty Majeski, Gio Ruggiero, and the stars of the ASA STARS National Tour battle it out for 400 grueling laps around the quarter-mile bullring.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR