A disappointing 4th place for Kevin Lacroix in Edmonton

The NASCAR Pinty's series traveled to Western Canada this week to complete two events; the first taking place this past Saturday at Edmonton International Raceway, and the second occurring next Wednesday at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatchewan.

It was a tough event for Kevin Lacroix, driver of the #74 NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline car. Although he finished in 4th place, the event had its fair share of pitfalls. It appeared as though things were falling into place for Lacroix as he set the 2nd quickest time in the practice session earlier in the day, however this did not translate into qualifying, where he went on to set the 10th fastest time.

"It was a very difficult race," reiterated Lacroix. "We had some oversteer in the car at the start of the race. I went into the pits just before the half-race stop to try and change that, but we only had 10 laps to try out the change made to the car, but that didn’t end up being enough as there was a caution that came out."

He went on to say that "we made another change to the car at the halfway mark, which had the opposite effect as the car was now understeering. I would have liked to have been able to take advantage of another caution in order to try something else, but that didn't happen, so we had to complete the event with a car that was rather difficult to tame."

Throughout the event, Lacroix battled his way through the Top 10, moving around between 6th and 3rd place. Nevertheless, Lacroix noted that most of the field was in the same boat; "I think everyone struggled with their cars. All in all, 4th place is fine under these circumstances."

The team now heads to Saskatoon's Sutherland Automotive Speedway for two events on Wednesday.

Kevin Lecroix PR