Heinrich’s Last Minute Decision Pays Off with Detjens Memorial Victory

Brock Heinrich was a last minute entry into Saturday night’s Larry Detjens Memorial 125 at State Park Speedway in Wausau, Wisconsin.

His plans for this weekend was to be on a boat, but he sailed his way to his biggest win in his career.

Heinrich, who started eighth, took over the lead with four laps to go after leader John Beale and current ASA Midwest Tour point leader Gabe Sommers got together coming out of turn two causing Beale to spin to the infield. Both drivers were sent to the rear for causing the caution.

“I just can’t believe it! This is just way too cool. We weren’t even going to run earlier this week, but a bunch of awesome sponsors and supporters stepped up and they got us to the track,”the emotional driver from Wausau, Wisconsin said in victory lane. “These guys worked hard. They all planned to be on a boat today, but they are all here at the racetrack and we did what we had to do. I really didn’t have a whole lot of confidence coming in, but wow it was a solid piece.”

The green flag flew with four to go and Heinrich paced the field all the way to the checkered flag with 15-year-old Javin Gurlaski finishing second and Kulwicki Driver Development Program competitor Levon Van Der Geest finishing third.

“I just let Brock do his thing, I didn’t want to mess anything up,” Gurlaski said after making his first start in the ASA Midwest Tour. “We came in today just being a field filler and we ended up with a top three.”

Van Der Geest, who came into the night third in ASA Midwest Tour points, earned his first podium finish in the series.

“Not bad at all! I was happy with this run,” Van Der Geest said. “We started ninth and I think we did a good job running through the pack. I just ran out of time as I was trying to catch the guys at the end and I used up the right rear trying to get to them. I didn’t expect there to be a caution and got pretty lucky. Then with the leaders getting into each other and I got lucky there. It’s a great night with a top three finish and this is a confidence booster. My best finish in ASA.”

Luke Fenhaus, fresh off his ARCA Menard Series victory last weekend at Iowa Speedway, finished fourth after starting last in the field due to a practice infraction, where he practiced at State Park Speedway within the two week window where that is not allowed and noted on the entry blank.

Justin Mondeik, who came into the night second in ASA Midwest Tour points, rounded out the top five.

Riley Stenjem was sixth with Beale recovering to finish seventh. Barrett Polhemus was eighth with Sommers finishing ninth. Kolton Gurlaski rounded out the top ten.

For Heinrich, winning the Larry Detjens Memorial at his home track was more of a redemption.

“This is just way too cool,” Heinrich said. “I can’t wrap my head around it yet. We almost had one a couple of years back and it slipped away from me. But this is good redemption. Aww man I am just excited!”

Rayce Haase won the odd heat with Mondeik winning the even heat. Fenhaus won the qualifier heat.

Sommers was the fast qualifier with a time of 13.531 seconds.

The ASA Midwest Tour’s next event will be co-sanctioned with the ASA STARS National Tour on Tuesday, August 1st for the Grandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

