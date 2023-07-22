INDYCAR Announces Iowa Grid Penalty

INDYCAR has announced a nine-position starting grid penalty for the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing entry for avoidable contact involving driver Jack Harvey during the Sunday, July 16 race on the Streets of Toronto.

Harvey was in violation of:

Rule 9.3.3. Avoidable Contact – The primary responsibility for avoiding contact with a Competitor resides with the overtaking Competitor and the secondary responsibility resides with the Competitor(s) being overtaken. A Competitor who fails to demonstrate their responsibility and initiates a maneuver that results in contact with another Competitor may be penalized.

According to the rulebook, a penalty can be applied at the next INDYCAR race if the penalty cannot be served at the event where the infraction took place.

Consistent with an Unapproved Engine Change-Out penalty in the INDYCAR rulebook, the Avoidable Contact grid penalty is six-positions on road and street course events and nine-positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart on Saturday, July 22 at Iowa Speedway.

IndyCar PR