Friday, Jul 21

MarketWatch Guides Publishes Motorcycle Safety Tips for Summer

Friday, Jul 21
MarketWatch Guides released a comprehensive guide on summer safety tips that can help motorcycle riders lower their insurance costs. Motorcyclists account for 14% of traffic fatalities. This number can increase during the summer because of high traffic volume. Riders must then take precautions to protect themselves and their finances. These steps include taking a safety course, joining a motorcycle organization, obeying traffic laws, and following preventative measures to reduce injury.
 
Safe riders save more money on car insurance. Staying alert and avoiding speeding minimizes the risk of danger, and wearing protective gear adds another layer of safety. Further, avoiding traffic tickets will keep riders’ insurance costs low. Riders can learn more about their state’s helmet laws and certifications by reading the new guide.
 
For more information on this report and to read guides like it, visit the MarketWatch Guides hub.
