Stock Car Racer Madison Snyder is Racing for Recovery Featured on NBC
Eighteen-year-old stock car racing phenom,  Madison Snyder, was recently featured on NBC Kalamazoo and Cedar Rapids’ "Marlee on the Move," hosted by Marlee Wierda. The profile showcases Snyder's “Racing For Recovery” motivation and her partnership with Landmark Recovery.
 
Madison Snyder, one of the most exciting young drivers in Michigan, is making a name for herself on the stock car circuit with her impressive driving skills and determination to succeed. Landmark Recovery recognizes the value of Madison's endorsement and they are working together to promote the powerful message of #RacingforRecovery. The "Marlee on the Move" segment offers viewers an inside look into Snyder's journey, capturing her drive and determination.
 
 
As Snyder continues to excel in her racing career, her collaboration with Landmark Recovery underscores her dedication to making a positive difference on and off the track.
 
For more information about Madison Snyder and her partnership with Landmark Recovery, please visit landmarkrecovery.com and follow her on Instagram and Facebook.
 
Madison’s racing schedule can be found here
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

