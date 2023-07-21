Friday, Jul 21

Luca Mars Joins Van Der Steur Racing for Lime Rock TCR Round﻿

While Rory Van Der Steur and Luca Mars are normally competitors in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series in the GS ranks, the duo will be racing together for a one off IMPC TCR race at Lime Rock Park in a Van Der Steur Racing Hyundai Veloster N TCR entry!

 

Both drivers had an off weekend with Lime Rock being a TCR only event so the slate was clear to add another race to the calendar. Most importantly though the VDSR rig and crew were already scheduled to attend the event as their primary Hyundai TCR entry was on the entry list.

 

Plans came together quickly once the team reached out to Luca. Both programs have built a reputation for being prepared for any effort however so the group opted for a test at Pittsburgh International Race Complex just ahead of the Lime Rock event. It would mark the first time in a TCR car for Luca and the first time back in the car for Rory since the 2022 campaign.

 

Both drivers were up to speed quickly on the short South Track - a tight and twisty bullring of a road course and the perfect complement to the 1.53 mile Lime Rock Park the team would be racing.

 

While this would be the first time back in the TCR field for Rory since the 2022 season, expectations are high as the last trip to Lime Rock saw this VDSR Veloster run solidly in the top 3 most of the day and contesting for the lead in the closing laps!

 

Rory Van Der Steur: "Super excited to have Luca join the team for a one off race at Lime Rock in the TCR. I haven’t driven a TCR in quite some time and this will be Luca’s first time racing one, so it should be interesting. We have the car to win, it’s just down to us both to put it together. 

 

I’ve known Luca for quite some time and my dad always had his eye on him and his talent behind a car. This idea came up a few months ago and this weekend it all comes together at Lime Rock." 

 

Luca Mars: "I'm really looking forward to racing the Hyundai Veloster at Lime Rock this weekend. We had a great test at Pitt Race with the Van Der Steur Racing guys and we are all ready to go. We have a fast car, a fantastic team and Rory is a great driver so we are looking for a good result!"

 

Both drivers will be back in their respective IMPC GS entries for the IMSA Sportscar Weekend at Road America August 3-6th. Luca and the KohR Motorsports team will be looking to rebound from a streak of bad luck in 2022 returning to the track where Mars put their entry on Pole and dominated the early stages of the race. Rory will be building on the team's recent success that saw them put the VDSR Aston Martin on the front row in qualifying and finish on the Podium at the last race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

 

Fast Facts:

 

Series: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Class: TCR

 

Schedule:

Friday:

Practice 1 - 10:45-11:30

Practice 2 - 1:45-2:30

Qualifying - 5:10-5:25

 

Saturday:

Lime Rock Park 100 - 4:15-5:55

 

For more information regarding VDSR please visit Van Der Steur Racing
