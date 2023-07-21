Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Set to Embrace Pocono Raceway Battle

For the ninth time in his young ARCA career, Muniz is set to embrace a new venue and although Pocono Raceway has often been dubbed the “Tricky Triangle” – the former Malcolm in the Middle television actor is leaning on his Rette Jones Racing team to master the 2.5-mile triangle. “I’m embracing the return to a bigger track on the ARCA Menards Series schedule,” said Muniz. “Honestly, I feel very confident about racing at Pocono Raceway. I’ve been told it’s a mixture of different types of race tracks all molded together. “I’ve been told and experienced on the simulator where parts of the track drive like a road course, some characteristics of a short track and then some qualities of a superspeedway. “That is a lot to digest as a rookie driver, but I’m confident that with the support of my Rette Jones Racing team, I’ll be able to quickly adapt and contend for our strongest finish of the season.” Despite Pocono being the second largest track on the circuit, Friday’s Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 is a short 60-lap sprint. “To prepare myself for Pocono, I watched some prior races and realized that the field can get pretty spread out. With the race being only 60 laps, you really can’t afford to get behind. I need to be on top of my game from lap one and keep ourselves in the hunt. “When the opportunity arises near the end of the race, we need to make sure we are ready to capitalize and deliver another strong performance this season.” For the 10th race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season, Muniz and Rette Jones Racing welcome Pond Lehocky as the primary partner of their No. 30 Ford Mustang. Pond Lehocky Giordano is the largest workers’ compensation and Social Security disability law firm in Pennsylvania. “I cannot begin to thank Pond Lehocky for stepping up to the plate and supporting our race this weekend at Pocono,” sounded Muniz. “It’s always great to welcome a new partner to the ARCA Menards Series, as well as to our Rette Jones Racing team. “I think the car looks great and I’m hoping to deliver for a local partner on Friday afternoon.” Former ARCA championship-winning crew chief and co-owner Mark Rette has been extremely impressed with Muniz’s performances in the first nine races of the year and looks forward to seeing him strengthen his craft in his Pocono Raceway debut on Friday night. “Pocono is a tricky track – they don’t call it the tricky triangle for nothing,” offered Rette. “As difficult as Pocono can be to master, I think Frankie will quickly find a rhythm and we make gains throughout the rest of the day. “I want to thank Cole Custer and David Ragan for their help in getting Frankie situated and comfortable on the sim at Pocono earlier this week. Iowa did not go exactly as we hoped, so there’s a little bit of fire underneath us to go to Pocono and run well and put the Iowa finish in our rearview mirror.” Entering Pocono, Muniz sits second in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 49 markers behind championship leader Jesse Love with 11 races remaining. Rette Jones Racing stands a respectable fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship owner standings. Since 2023, Muniz has nine ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of sixth at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July 2023, Berlin (Mich.) Raceway in June 2023, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May 2023 and Phoenix Raceway in March 2023 and seven top-10s overall. He also maintains an average finishing position of 8.6 in his inaugural year of stock car competition. For more on Frankie Muniz, please visit munizracing.com, like him on Facebook (FrankieMuniz4) and follow him on Instagram (@frankiemuniz4) and Twitter (@frankiemuniz). For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing), or follow them on Instagram (@RetteJones30) and Twitter (@RetteJones30). The Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 (60 laps | 150 miles) is the 10th of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule in the 71st consecutive ARCA season. Practice begins Friday, July 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying in a timed session will start a short time later at 12:30 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (XM channel 391 | online channel 981) handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.