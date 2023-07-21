Freddie Query Joins ASA STARS National Tour as Competition Director

Officials from the ASA STARS National Tour have announced that veteran short track racer Freddie Query will join the series as the Competition Director.

An accomplished racer on both pavement and dirt, Query brings a wealth of knowledge to the garage area for the ASA STARS National Tour, as the series looks to shore up its rules and procedures heading into the 2024 season.

“We’ve been looking to add to our staff in key areas since we announced the tour,” commented ASA STARS and Track Enterprises President Bob Sargent. “We all know the challenges of finding good people, and I’m confident we’ve found a good one in Freddie Query.”

Sargent announced the formation of the ASA STARS National Tour in the fall of 2022, which included plans to merge the CRA Super Series, Midwest Tour and Southern Super Series. Blending the three tours rules packages has been challenging, from technical rules to procedures. Sargent and the ASA STARS National Tour team will look to Query to take a leading role in setting the baseline for the upcoming 2024 season.

“There are a lot of really smart people in short track racing,” Sargent continued. “It’s really been interesting and challenging to see and hear differing opinions on any number of matters. We’ve got a lot of really good, smart people working for us right now, but I felt we still needed someone with experience to take the lead on this, and we think Freddie Query is the right guy.

Query was at the Redbud 400 last Saturday at Anderson Speedway in primarily an observational role.

“I really liked what I saw and it’s what got me interested in being a part of it,” Query stated. “There’s a lot that Bob Sargent and his people have done to provide a really great place for racers to race.”

Query acknowledged that blending the rules packages for the three regional tours is a challenge.

“When I quit being involved in asphalt racing, we had rules that were pretty common; except for the guys up north. If we were racing the Snowball Derby, guys who came from up north had to change their cars to the southern rules. It’s mostly with the different engine combinations – what’s legal up north and what’s legal down south.”

“There’s nothing wrong with the different rules, but there are some differences.” Query continued. “It’s my goal to take a look at what we have and come up with a combination that works for everyone.”

Born and raised in Mooresville, NC, Query was a force on both asphalt and dirt. He was most known for his prowess with the former NASCAR Slim Jim All Pro Series, where he won 17 races and the 1998 series championship. He’s a two-time All American 400 winner, with a pair of wins in the World Crown 300 and a victory in the Myrtle Beach 400. In addition, he’s a multi-time Concord Speedway track champion and holds the all-time Super Late Model wins record at the facility.

He was named General Manager for Hank Parker Racing in 2000. After he got out of the driver’s seat in 2007, he has remained active in the sport in multiple facets. Among those he has aided over the years include Johanna Long, Kyle Benjamin, and current NASCAR Cup Series driver Harrison Burton. Additionally, he has hosted numerous chassis seminars for all involved in Super Late Model racing.

The ASA STARS National Tour returns to action on Tuesday, August 1 at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna, WI. Tickets for the Gandrud Auto Group 250 are now for sale on the Ticket Hoss app. Advanced tickets are $25 on Ticket Hoss, and $30 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickethoss.com/ event/531.

The Gandrud Auto Group 250 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour, which will be race number seven on the season. Gabe Sommers currently holds the Midwest Tour points lead over Justin Mondeik.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Cole Butcher is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR