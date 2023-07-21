Rain Claims Friday At Rush County. All Systems Go For Saturday At 81 Speedway

Heavy overnight rain has unfortunately rendered the grounds in and around Rush County Bullring Speedway unusable for Friday night's scheduled event with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com.

Saturday's event at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan. is on as scheduled. The $4,000 to win, $400 to start affair includes the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Saturday, July 22, opens at 3:00 P.M. for the pits and 5:00 P.M. for the stands. Hot Laps are at 6:00 P.M., with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, and free for kids 10 and under. Other divisions include the JLR Property Management 316 A-Mods, and AutoTech Service Super Stocks.

81-Speedway is located at 7700 N Broadway in Park City, Kan. More information can be found online at https://www.81speedway.com.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer. New subscribers can receive 25% off when they use promo code ASCS2023 at checkout.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).

ASCS PR