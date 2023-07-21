Holland Speedway Set for Crosby’s 100 Thunder in the Hills for the Race of Champions Modified Series and Biggest Night of the Year With “Modified Mania on the High Banks”

Race fans and competitors will have one “hot night” when the gates swing open for the Crosby’s 100 for the Race of Champions Modified Series on Saturday, July 29 at Holland (N.Y.) Speedway. The Race of Champions Modified Series will race for 100-laps along with the conclusion of the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified and Race of Champions Street Stock Series events from July 8 as well as a new feature for the Street Stocks. The Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series will also join the card.

It will be one of the biggest nights of racing at Holland Speedway, alongside the George Decker Memorial that the track has hosted in many years.

The Race of Champions Street Stocks will compete in a unique format, with two (2) 20-lap features. The first will complete the feature lineup from July 8 and the second will be based off a fresh set of qualifying races. The purse will feature $1,000-to-win and be paid cumulative based on the drivers best finish in the two races, with driver’s that have already qualified for the July 8 event $200-to-start. Street Stock driver’s that were not present at the July 8 event, may do a “buy in” to compete in both races.

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series event will kick the night off on the 29th with their feature beginning the program.

Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., is the Series most recent winner at Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome and will be doing “double-duty” along with several other Race of Champions competitors at Holland, running both the Sportsman and Modified races, which will make for one exciting racing event on the only “high-banked” and one of the top tracks in the entire Northeast region, making is a can’t miss event.

The Wilbert’s 100 Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series feature is slated to kick off this unique racing program at 6:00pm on Saturday, July 29.

Where: Holland International Speedway, Holland, N.Y.

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023- Practice at 3:00 pm; Racing at 6:00pm; Features will follow.

Directions: The track is located on Holland / Glenwood Road off of Route 16 just minutes from downtown Buffalo and the South towns of Western New York.

What: Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series; Race of Champions Street Stock Series; Race of Champions Late Model Series; Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series.

More Information: www.hollandsportscomplex.com /www.facebook.com/ HollandSpeedway/ / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

