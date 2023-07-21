Thomas Nepveu Eager to Discover Western Canada

Thomas Nepveu is prepared for the sixth round of the NASCAR Pinty’s season as the series makes its way out West to Edmonton International Raceway for the Bayer 300. Although he encountered issues during the previous outing in Toronto, he clocked in his best qualifying result of the season thus far and has his sights set on continuing his progression this time around as well.

Nepveu will be back behind the wheel of the #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu car as he returns to oval track racing. The quarter-mile track is one of the flatter ovals on the race calendar, and will be a new experience for the young Oka-native as he prepares to race on the circuit for the first time.

“I'm looking forward to trying out a new track on the West Coast,” said Thomas Nepveu. “It's been a very long time since I last raced on Canadian soil in that part of the country and I think it will be a great experience. Although I’m not familiar with this track, I’m keen to learn.”

He went on to add that “I watched last year's race and I’m doing all I can to prepare for this event, but it's difficult to know what to expect until you’re actually able to get out there and drive it for yourself. Even though our last race had a disappointing ending, I was very happy with how my qualifying went and the progress we made. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish here.”

The green flag for the Bayer 300 will be waved at 7:30 pm on Saturday, July 22nd. The 300-lap event will include a 5-minute break at the halfway mark before continuing for the second half of the race. The race will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app.

