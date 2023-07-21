Kevin Lacroix Ready to Challenge for the Win at Edmonton International Raceway

The NASCAR Pinty’s field is heading West for the next round of the championship, with Edmonton International Speedway serving as the host for the full day of action on Saturday. Kevin Lacroix is fresh off the podium from the prior round, and will be back behind the wheel of the #74 NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline car on July 22nd for the Bayer 300.

Lacroix had a successful outing on the Toronto street track, scoring his best result of the season so far with a second-place finish, but he has his sights set on having another strong performance on the flat oval track this week. Lacroix has finished on the podium twice here before in both 2018 and 2022 after leading for the large majority of both races, proving his consistency around the quarter-mile track.

As he continues to chase down his first win of the season, Lacroix’s strong string of performances have enabled him to reduce the gap in the driver’s championship to just 19 points.

“I’m looking forward to being back in Edmonton, we’ve always performed well at this track and I think our car will be very well suited for this race,” said Kevin Lacroix. “We’ve missed out on the win here a couple of times before but we’ve always been extremely competitive and in the fight. Our goal is to walk away with the victory, and the progress we’ve made this season proves that we’re moving forward.”

The Bayer 300 will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. It will be a 300-lap event, with a 5-minute break on lap 150. The race will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app.

Kevin Lecroix PR