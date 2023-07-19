Redbud 400 News + Notes

The Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway marked race six of the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour season, won by Cole Butcher. Let’s take a look at some of the other storylines from the Redbud 400.

Wilson Motorsports 1-2 Finish

For the second year in a row, Wilson Motorsports swept the top two spots in the Redbud 400 – Sammy Smith and William Sawalich last year and Cole Butcher and Gio Ruggiero this year. It now gives the team their second win of the season with the ASA STARS National Tour after Ruggiero’s win at Hickory.”

“I’m really happy for (Cole), congrats to the whole Wilson Motorsports group,” said Ruggiero in victory lane. “They work so hard and it’s awesome to be able to pull off a 1-2 finish here tonight.”

Majeski Dominates, Comes Up Short

Ty Majeski started his first Redbud 400 from the outside front row and was nearly untouchable for the first 3/4ths of the race, leading the first 290 laps save for a seven lap stint under yellow. However, his car went away in the final 120-lap run to the checkered, losing the lead to Ruggiero on lap 291 and ultimately falling to third, where he would finish.

“As the race transitioned from day to night we just weren’t as good. I thought we were dominant there the first couple of runs and as the sun started to set, we just couldn’t get the balance right,” stated Majeski. “A little bit of inexperience and not being here before and knowing how the track was going to swing.”

Pair of Former Redbud Winners Round Out Top-Five

2021 winner Kyle Crump and 2016 winner Dalton Armstrong turned out top-five performances during the Redbud 400, each with their own set of setbacks during the evening.

After having the fastest car in all three practice sessions Friday afternoon, Crump’s No.18 machine experienced electrical problems and nearly was unable to qualify. Meanwhile, Armstrong fell to the tail of the field early in the race and drove his way back up to a fifth-place finish.

Pollard’s Poor Luck Continues

North Wilkesboro Speedway winner Bubba Pollard streak of bad luck continued at Anderson, finishing 14th after falling out of the race in the last 60 laps. He started on the pole and ran up front early, but would eventually fall multiple laps down before his early departure.

In his last three races, an eighth at Milwaukee has been sandwiched by two DNF’s at Hickory and Anderson.

50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion A Big Hit

Anderson Speedway also played host to the 50th Anniversary ASA Racers Reunion in the pavilion on Saturday leading up to the race. Nearly 20 former drivers, along with former ASA crew members, team owners, broadcasters, and employees were on hand to celebrate the history of the American Speed Association.

The big news was saved for the end – ASA’s winningest driver Bob Senneker and greatest champion Mike Eddy received Lifetime Achievement Awards for their contributions to ASA.

Up Next

The ASA STARS National Tour heads back to Wisconsin for the third and final time in 2023 for the Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway on Tuesday, August 1.

ASA STARS PR