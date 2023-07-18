SRX and Caymus Vineyards Renew Partnership

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and Caymus Vineyards have announced the renewal of their partnership for the 2023 season.

The Wagner family – who founded Caymus Vineyards – is celebrating a decade of sponsorship in auto racing. In the NASCAR Cup Series, the vineyard is partnered with championship-winning team Stewart-Haas Racing and race-winning driver Aric Almirola, and their 2023 motorsport celebration was kicked off with a partnership with Haas F1 driver Pietro Fittipaldi in the esteemed Rolex 24 at Daytona. Caymus Vineyards is also a 2023 full-season sponsor of Arrow McLaren driver Felix Rosenqvist in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

The relationship with SRX complements the portfolio of championship and iconic drivers with which Caymus Vineyards has partnered over the years. Fan engagement and enthusiasm for their iconic offerings, coupled with the passionate SRX national television audience, leave Caymus Vineyards excited for the start of the new season.

“Last year, we were thrilled to see some of motorsports’ most legendary names celebrate their success with Caymus on the podium,” said Karen Perry, executive vice president of Caymus Vineyards. “SRX has been a great partner, and we are excited to extend our relationship with the series and further connect with their passionate fanbase. SRX produces many iconic moments, and we look forward to being there to celebrate all of them with this unique racing series.”

Series Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk is equally excited to have Caymus back with SRX.

“Once again SRX will recognize its top three finishers in each race with the podium sponsored by Caymus Vineyards. The winner will get a magnum of Caymus Cabernet, and 2nd and 3rd will each receive a bottle as well. This is a tremendous way to end the evening, and each race. Thank you to the Wagner Family and Caymus for being a special part of SRX’s winning ways,” said Hawk.

SRX PR