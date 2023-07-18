Stock Car Racer Madison Snyder is Racing for Recovery Featured on NBC

Madison Snyder, one of the most exciting young drivers in Michigan, is making a name for herself on the stock car circuit with her impressive driving skills and determination to succeed. Landmark Recovery recognizes the value of Madison's endorsement and they are working together to promote the powerful message of #RacingforRecovery. The "Marlee on the Move" segment offers viewers an inside look into Snyder's journey, capturing her drive and determination.

As Snyder continues to excel in her racing career, her collaboration with Landmark Recovery underscores her dedication to making a positive difference on and off the track.

For more information about Madison Snyder and her partnership with Landmark Recovery, please visit landmarkrecovery.com and follow her on Instagram and Facebook

Madison’s racing schedule can be found here , and she is available for interviews.

